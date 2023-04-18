The possible demolition of a historic home in Aurora is causing damage well before any wrecking balls can swing.

Dr. Linda Schwab, the village's historian, told The Citizen she has been informed she will not be reappointed to her position as a result of her advocacy for the home, the McGordon House at 110 Main St. on the campus of Wells College. Kevin Fitzgerald, who co-manages the college's golf course, has applied for a permit to demolish the home in hopes of building two new ones there for long-term rental.

The permit is under review by the village's planning board, which held a public hearing about it Wednesday. Four commented, including Schwab, continuing the latest debate over a historic property in a village that's no stranger to them. Several more have written letters to village officials, some for demolition, some against and some asking for further study of its environmental and economic costs.

The permit will be the subject of a special meeting of the board at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Before that, though, Schwab's status as historian will be a subject of the village board of trustees' annual organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. The position, which is mandated by New York state law, is scheduled to be appointed. But Schwab said she was told April 10 by village Mayor Jim Orman that, despite her wishes, she will not return as historian, which she has been since 2012.

Schwab declined further comment on her pending dismissal, offering only the statement: "As the old adage has it, 'Least said, soonest mended.'"

Orman told The Citizen that no final decision has been made about Schwab's position. Asked whether the village has someone else it plans to appoint as historian, he said he's been talking with the Aurora Historical Society and suspects they'll "reach a happy medium" based on their conversations. He also denied that the village's decision on Schwab was motivated strictly by the McGordon House debate.

"She does a good job as a historian, and is appreciated," Orman said. "If she could just stay in her lane a little more she'd be better off, but she tends to exercise opinions and judgments on other things."

At Wednesday's planning board meeting, Schwab submitted a statement about the potential environmental impact of demolishing the 125-year-old home. Noting the possibility of Cayuga Nation artifacts on the property, and the ecological sensitivity of its location near Cayuga Lake, Schwab urged the board to require a full Environmental Impact Statement before voting on the permit.

At an April 5 meeting of the village's Community Preservation Panel, Schwab commented on the economic costs of Fitzgerald's project. Though the condition of the home is "unquestionably poor after 40 years of neglect," Schwab said the cost of rehabilitating it should be estimated by a firm that specializes in historic properties. Current estimates, which she said range from less than the cost of two new homes to twice as much, were generated by firms that specialize in new construction. She then recommended the village vote down the permit so that Fitzgerald could reapply with that estimate.

Schwab also recommended the village request more information on future plans for the lakeside property, and adjacent properties, as well as the Inns of Aurora's right of first refusal for those properties and their relationship to intentions to create a public park. Fitzgerald, in a project overview, said the style of the two homes he hopes to build at 110 Main St. fits with village laws and its "sense of place."

"The numerous benefits of this project will substantially improve the village community and would likely become the foundation of continued investment and beautification," he wrote.

The project has a major supporter in Wells College, which has a contract in place to sell the property to Fitzgerald's Aurora Route 90 Group LLC. President Dr. Jonathan Gibralter said in an open letter addressed to the community that rehabilitating McGordon House would cost $2 million, according to an estimate. Built in 1898, and bearing the name of the village's first Irish Catholic family, the home served as apartments for college staff before it was vacated and later condemned. The two homes Fitzgerald hopes to build would be available to college staff, Aurora Fire Department members and more.

Gibralter went on to praise Fitzgerald for his vision. The project would give the village a southern gateway that makes an impression as favorable as its northern one, the president said.

"At this point, I ask the village residents what do you want for your future? Sometimes my observation is that we try to hang onto the past, whether it serves us well or not," he said. "Let’s all vote to demolish this house because if it stands as it is — in time — it will collapse and we will have nothing left on that hill but a pile of rubble which would be not only unfortunate but, very sad as well."

Schwab ended her April 5 statement to the Community Preservation Panel by responding to Gibralter's letter, which was also addressed to her.

Evoking the state's Historians Law, and its empowerment of municipal historians to advocate for preservation, Schwab said: "I favor rehabilitation whenever possible: It minimizes waste, expands options for re-use, and can attract good publicity as well as grant support. I do not argue that all old buildings must be saved whatever the cost. That is neither my position nor that of preservationists in general."

If you go WHAT: Village of Aurora Board of Trustees regular meeting and annual organization meeting WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 WHERE: 456 Main St., Aurora INFO: Visit auroranewyork.us or call (315) 364-7293