Avian flu detected in wild birds in Cayuga, other NY counties

Bird Flu

FILE - Turkeys stand in a barn on turkey farm near Manson, Iowa on Aug. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday that avian flu has been detected in wild birds in 10 New York counties, including Cayuga. 

According to the DEC, highly pathogenic avian flu has been found in free-ranging wild birds, such as bald eagles, Canadian geese, mute swans, red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the avian flu cases do not pose a public health threat. The risk of infection is low, the DEC said, but it advised individuals who handle wild birds to take precautionary measures — wear eye protection, gloves and masks. The department also recommends that hunters cook game meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills the virus.

The DEC explained that avian flu outbreaks in wild birds are linked to migration when the birds gather in large numbers. Transmission of the disease decreases when birds spread out during the nesting season. 

It is believed that the recent strain of avian flu came from Europe, where it has been present since 2020. The same strain was detected in North America in November. 

Avian flu was first found in a New York flock in February. The DEC reports that the strain has been found in captive chickens, ducks and pheasants in Dutchess, Fulton, Monroe and Ulster counties. It has been detected in wild birds in Cayuga, Clinton, Livingston, Monroe, Montgomery, Nassau, Onondaga, Seneca, Suffolk and Wayne counties. 

The DEC says it is working with the two agencies leading the avian flu response, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Inspection Service. The state Department of Health and Cornell University are also involved. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

