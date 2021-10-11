Back of the Ballot: Proposed NY amendment would expand jurisdiction of NYC civil courts

For voters in Albany, Allegany County or Auburn, they likely won't be affected by the fifth proposed amendment on the back of the general election ballot this year. But the measure would address a significant issue impacting civil courts in New York City.
If voters approve the change, New York City Civil Court would be permitted to handle claims of up to $50,000, an increase from the current maximum of $25,000. Because the cap is set in the state Constitution, an amendment is required.
State lawmakers did their part by approving the amendment in two consecutive legislatures. Now, it will be considered by voters across New York.
The amendment was proposed by Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, a Bronx Democrat. By amending the state Constitution, the goal is to reduce existing court backlogs created by the cap.
Dinowitz explained in June that the limit was last changed in 1983 when it increased from $10,000 to $25,000. It was raised then to "adjust for inflation and to help lift a burden off of a backlogged New York State Supreme Court system (which holds jurisdiction for civil cases with a value in excess of this threshold)," according to a news release.
Nearly 40 years later, a similar backlog is affecting the state Supreme Court system. Dinowitz noted that addressing that large caseload is a priority for the state Unified Court System. He urged New Yorkers to vote for the proposed amendment.
"This is an important reform that will help make our judicial system more efficient and better able to serve the needs of New Yorkers," Dinowitz said in a statement. "It almost goes without saying that $25,000 from four decades is not the same as it is today, and we should modernize this requirement."
The proposed amendments appear on the back of the ballots issued to voters. There are four other amendments on the ballot this year, including one to make changes to the state Independent Redistricting Commission, which was created by a constitutional amendment approved in 2014. One amendment would grant New Yorkers the right to a clean environment, while the remaining two would allow for no-excuse absentee voting and eliminate the 10-day advance voter registration requirement, the latter of which would clear the way for same-day voter registration in New York.
To ratify an amendment, it must be approved by a majority of New Yorkers.
Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 23, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voters may also opt to cast an absentee ballot, which may be requested online at elections.ny.gov or by visiting their local board of elections office.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.