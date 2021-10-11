Back of the Ballot: Proposed NY amendment would expand jurisdiction of NYC civil courts

"This is an important reform that will help make our judicial system more efficient and better able to serve the needs of New Yorkers," Dinowitz said in a statement. "It almost goes without saying that $25,000 from four decades is not the same as it is today, and we should modernize this requirement."

The proposed amendments appear on the back of the ballots issued to voters. There are four other amendments on the ballot this year, including one to make changes to the state Independent Redistricting Commission, which was created by a constitutional amendment approved in 2014. One amendment would grant New Yorkers the right to a clean environment, while the remaining two would allow for no-excuse absentee voting and eliminate the 10-day advance voter registration requirement, the latter of which would clear the way for same-day voter registration in New York.

To ratify an amendment, it must be approved by a majority of New Yorkers.

Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 23, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voters may also opt to cast an absentee ballot, which may be requested online at elections.ny.gov or by visiting their local board of elections office.

