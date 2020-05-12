Bagnall-Graham ends independent bid for NY Assembly, endorses Fitzpatrick

Bagnall Graham, a U.S. Army veteran and Chenango County resident, considered a state Assembly run in 2018 after being the Democratic nominee in the 51st state Senate District in 2016. He lost to state Sen. Jim Seward in that election.

After deciding not to run for Assembly two years ago, he switched his party enrollment from Democratic to unaffiliated. When he joined the race this year, he planned to circulate petitions to form an independent party. But the process of passing independent nominating petitions has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to begin in April and conclude in mid-May, but it has been postponed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

With Bagnall-Graham dropping out, there are three candidates remaining in the race: Dia Carabajal, a Democrat who most recently served as an Auburn city councilor; Fitzpatrick, who is the LaFayette town supervisor in Onondaga County; and John Lemondes, a U.S. Army veteran who owns a farm in LaFayette.