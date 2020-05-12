Bagnall-Graham ends independent bid for NY Assembly, endorses Fitzpatrick

Citing his health, Jermaine Bagnall-Graham is dropping out of the race to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch.
Danny Fitzpatrick, one of two Republican candidates in the 126th Assembly District, wrote on his Facebook page Monday that he received Bagnall-Graham’s support. Bagnall-Graham, who launched his independent bid in February, confirmed to The Citizen that he ended his campaign after having back surgery.
“I’m unable to continue in the race and have to focus on (my) health,” Bagnall-Graham said. “Danny and I have similar views when it comes to the future of the district and how to get there.”
In his Facebook post, Fitzpatrick shared what Bagnall-Graham said about endorsing his campaign. Bagnall-Graham told him that he's "shown leadership" by delivering food to older residents. Bagnall-Graham said that when he informed Fitzpatrick about his recent back surgery, Fitzpatrick didn't ask if he was going to bow out of the race. Instead, Fitzpatrick asked him how he was doing and if there was anything he needed.
"This is the type of selfless leadership that is needed for our district," Bagnall-Graham said.
Bagnall Graham, a U.S. Army veteran and Chenango County resident, considered a state Assembly run in 2018 after being the Democratic nominee in the 51st state Senate District in 2016. He lost to state Sen. Jim Seward in that election.
After deciding not to run for Assembly two years ago, he switched his party enrollment from Democratic to unaffiliated. When he joined the race this year, he planned to circulate petitions to form an independent party. But the process of passing independent nominating petitions has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to begin in April and conclude in mid-May, but it has been postponed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
With Bagnall-Graham dropping out, there are three candidates remaining in the race: Dia Carabajal, a Democrat who most recently served as an Auburn city councilor; Fitzpatrick, who is the LaFayette town supervisor in Onondaga County; and John Lemondes, a U.S. Army veteran who owns a farm in LaFayette.
Fitzpatrick and Lemondes are candidates in the June 23 Republican primary. While Fitzpatrick has been in the race since February, Lemondes was a late addition after Kenneth Bush III, the party’s designated candidate, ended his campaign. With Bush’s departure, a vacancy committee selected Lemondes to replace Bush on the ballot. Lemondes also received the support of the Conservative and Independence parties, both of which had endorsed Bush during the designation phase.
The 126th Assembly District includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. The winner of the November election will succeed Finch, R-Springport, who has been in office since 1999.
Finch announced in February that he will not seek reelection this year after more than 20 years as a state lawmaker.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
