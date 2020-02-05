Bagnall-Graham launches independent bid to succeed Finch in NY Assembly

Jermaine Bagnall-Graham, a Democrat-turned-independent who ran for state Senate in 2016, is joining the race to succeed retiring Assemblyman Gary Finch in the 126th district.
Bagnall-Graham announced his decision in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday. He explored a run over the last few months, but it was a story in The Citizen about proposed state aid for the Auburn Enlarged City School District that led to a "candid conversation" with his wife about running for state office.
"She said go for it," Bagnall-Graham said.
Bagnall-Graham challenged state Sen. Jim Seward in the 51st Senate District in 2016. In that race four years ago, he was a registered Democrat. He lost to Seward by 42 percentage points.
Despite that defeat, he remained interested in politics. He considered challenging Finch, R-Springport, in 2018. He was briefly in the race, but exited several months before the election.
After ending his Assembly bid, Bagnall-Graham decided to leave the Democratic Party. While he still agrees with much of the Democratic platform, he chose to become an independent. In New York, that's defined as an "unaffiliated" voter.
Bagnall-Graham will need to form his own party and circulate petitions to qualify for the general election ballot. But he's eager to take his message to voters instead of having to go through a political party's designation process.
"My endorsements will come directly from the people," he said.
As an independent, Bagnall-Graham faces long odds in the 126th district. He lives in Sherburne, Chenango County, which is outside where most voters in the district live. About three-quarters of voters in the district live in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Part of Cortland County is also in the district.
Republicans hold an enrollment advantage. With Finch's retirement, there are at least two GOP candidates who have publicly expressed interest in the race — Kenneth Bush III, a Jordan resident and attorney, and Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman. As of Wednesday, no Democrats have joined the race.
One advantage for Bagnall-Graham is his familiarity with the counties in the district. Much of the district is within the 51st Senate District.
"I think the experience comes from being out there, traveling, talking about issues and getting to know the areas," he said. "I know a lot of the areas already."
