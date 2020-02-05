Bagnall-Graham launches independent bid to succeed Finch in NY Assembly

Bagnall-Graham will need to form his own party and circulate petitions to qualify for the general election ballot. But he's eager to take his message to voters instead of having to go through a political party's designation process.

"My endorsements will come directly from the people," he said.

As an independent, Bagnall-Graham faces long odds in the 126th district. He lives in Sherburne, Chenango County, which is outside where most voters in the district live. About three-quarters of voters in the district live in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Part of Cortland County is also in the district.

Republicans hold an enrollment advantage. With Finch's retirement, there are at least two GOP candidates who have publicly expressed interest in the race — Kenneth Bush III, a Jordan resident and attorney, and Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman. As of Wednesday, no Democrats have joined the race.

One advantage for Bagnall-Graham is his familiarity with the counties in the district. Much of the district is within the 51st Senate District.

"I think the experience comes from being out there, traveling, talking about issues and getting to know the areas," he said. "I know a lot of the areas already."

