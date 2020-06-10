Balter campaign poll: Democrat has big lead over Conole in primary for Congress

She continued, "Folks in our district know that I will be a champion for affordable health care, a fair economy and getting big money out of politics because everyone deserves a fair shot at success. We will flip this seat and give the 24th district the representation it needs."

Will Van Nuys, Conole's campaign manager, said the poll shows that voters are shifting to Conole once they learn more about his background — he's a central New York native and a U.S. Navy veteran. Van Nuys added that Conole is gaining support because of Balter's performance in the 2018 election.

Balter, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018, lost to Katko by five percentage points. It was one of the few districts won by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 that Republicans retained two years ago.

Van Nuys also noted that Balter violated campaign finance law when she accepted a salary from her campaign in 2019. The Federal Election Commission notified Balter's campaign of the violation after she received salary payments during the first few months as a 2020 candidate.