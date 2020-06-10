Balter campaign poll: Democrat has big lead over Conole in primary for Congress

With less than two weeks to go until the primary election, Dana Balter holds a large lead over Francis Conole in the race for the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District.
A poll conducted by GBAO Strategies and released by Balter's campaign shows the Syracuse Democrat leading Conole by 29 points, 60 to 31%, among 400 likely primary voters. While that's down from the 43-point lead Balter held in late March, the internal poll found that she continues to have a sizable advantage over Conole.
Balter leads among every demographic, including men and women, liberals and moderates, Syracuse voters, suburban voters and voters who live in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties. Balter is recognized by 88% of voters surveyed, up 12 points since March. Her favorable rating is now 46 points higher than her unfavorable mark. It was 22 points higher in March.
Conole's favorability is plus-23 and his name recognition increased from 28 to 61%, according to the poll. But he still trails Balter by a large margin.
"I'm proud that Democratic voters of central and western New York have confidence in my ability to take on John Katko in November," Balter said. "The past few months have made it clearer than ever that we need to replace Donald Trump and his enablers in Congress like John Katko; their failed leadership has been a disaster for our communities."
She continued, "Folks in our district know that I will be a champion for affordable health care, a fair economy and getting big money out of politics because everyone deserves a fair shot at success. We will flip this seat and give the 24th district the representation it needs."
Will Van Nuys, Conole's campaign manager, said the poll shows that voters are shifting to Conole once they learn more about his background — he's a central New York native and a U.S. Navy veteran. Van Nuys added that Conole is gaining support because of Balter's performance in the 2018 election.
Balter, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018, lost to Katko by five percentage points. It was one of the few districts won by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 that Republicans retained two years ago.
Van Nuys also noted that Balter violated campaign finance law when she accepted a salary from her campaign in 2019. The Federal Election Commission notified Balter's campaign of the violation after she received salary payments during the first few months as a 2020 candidate.
FEC rules state that candidates can't accept salaries from their campaigns before their state's filing deadlines to qualify for the ballot. In Balter's case, she needed to wait until April 2020 before she could begin receiving salary payments. She resolved the matter by returning the money to her campaign. She was removed from the payroll until April, when she could legally receive a salary as a candidate.
"Everyday voters see the clear winning alternative, and are joining the Cayuga and Onondaga Democratic parties as well as 32 additional Democratic elected officials and organizations, in supporting Francis Conole as the only Democrat that can beat John Katko in November," Van Nuys said.
While Conole has support from Democratic committees and leaders in the district, Balter also has a large group of supporters. She has been endorsed by several national organizations, including Democracy for America, EMILY's List and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. More than 20 local Democratic leaders are supporting her campaign, including state Sen. Rachel May and former Auburn Mayor Melina Carnicelli.
"They know that she has the support, the message and the operation to beat John Katko in November," said Brexton Isaacs, Balter's campaign manager.
The poll's release comes as thousands of voters have already cast absentee ballots in the 24th district. Early voting begins Saturday and runs through Sunday, June 21. There will be select sites in each of the district's four counties where Democrats can cast their votes in person.
Election Day is Tuesday, June 23. But with a large number of absentee ballots, it's likely that the race won't be decided until early July.
The winner of the primary will face Katko in November. Katko, R-Camillus, is seeking his fourth term representing the 24th district. He was first elected in 2014.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.