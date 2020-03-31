Balter campaign poll: Democrat leads Conole by 43 points in primary for Congress

Dana Balter leads Francis Conole by a wide margin among Democratic voters in the 24th Congressional District, according to a poll released by her campaign.
The poll conducted by GBAO, a Washington-based firm, found Balter, D-Syracuse, leading Conole, D-Syracuse by 43 points, 64 to 21%. The survey of 400 likely Democratic voters was conducted March 23-25 and has a margin of error of 4.9%.
According to a polling memo provided by Balter's campaign, she is winning with more than 60% of the vote among men and women Democratic voters. She also has large leads in Onondaga County and in the district's three other counties — Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne.
Balter, who ran for Congress in 2018 and lost by five percentage points to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, has more name recognition than Conole. The poll found that 76% of likely primary voters know Balter. A little more than one-quarter of Democrats surveyed — 28% — can identify Conole.
After more information was provided about both candidates, Balter continues to lead by 26 points, 60 to 34%.
"What this tells me is that people not only know who I am but know that I am somebody who will fight for them and that they can trust me to work hard on their behalf," Balter said in an interview Monday.
The release of the poll comes less than three months before the primary election in the 24th district. The primary on June 23 will decide who will be the Democratic nominee against Katko, a three-term Republican who is running for reelection.
Balter has the support of several local and national organizations, including Indivisible groups, EMILY's List and Democracy for America. She was endorsed by the Oswego County Democratic Committee in February.
Two weeks ago, the National Organization for Women's political action committee endorsed Balter for Congress.
Conole has secured the backing of local and national groups, too. He has been endorsed by the Democratic committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Last week, VoteVets — a group representing veterans advocating for progressive policies — announced its support of Conole's campaign.
Will Van Nuys, Conole's campaign manager, highlighted those endorsements in a statement responding to the poll.
"Dana Balter's name recognition is high because voters in NY-24 remember her as the only Democrat in 2018 to lose by more than 5 points in a district Hillary Clinton won," Van Nuys said.
He continued, "We know once people learn more about Francis' background growing up in central New York, and service to our country as an Iraq War veteran, the voters of NY-24 will join the Cayuga and Onondaga Democratic parties, as well as 23 additional local, state and national endorsements, in support Francis Conole as the Democratic nominee to beat John Katko in November."
Balter has experience running in a Democratic primary. In 2018, she was designated by local Democratic committees to run against Katko. But Juanita Perez Williams entered the race late and forced a primary.
While Perez Williams had some support in her bid for the nomination, Balter won the primary election by 25 percentage points.
With the release of the internal poll, Balter believes it shows that she has support from a larger group of Democratic voters.
"It's important that we remember that elections are about the people," she said. "What we have been seeing all across the country over the last three years since (President Donald Trump's) election is a reclaiming of our politics by the people on the ground. I have said it probably 10,000 times that, to me, this is about bringing politics and government back to the hands of the people where they belong."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
