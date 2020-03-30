Balter campaign poll: Democrat leads Conole by 43 points in primary for Congress

Dana Balter leads Francis Conole by a wide margin among Democratic voters in the 24th Congressional District, according to a poll released by her campaign.

The poll conducted by GBAO, a Washington-based firm, found Balter, D-Syracuse, leading Conole, D-Syracuse by 43 points, 64 to 21%. The survey of 400 likely Democratic voters was conducted March 23-25 and has a margin of error of 4.9%.

According to a polling memo provided by Balter's campaign, she is winning with more than 60% of the vote among men and women Democratic voters. She also has large leads in Onondaga County and in the district's three other counties — Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne.

Balter, who ran for Congress in 2018 and lost by five percentage points to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, has more name recognition than Conole. The poll found that 76% of likely primary voters know Balter. A little more than one-quarter of Democrats surveyed — 28% — can identify Conole.

After more information was provided about both candidates, Balter continues to lead by 26 points, 60 to 34%.

"What this tells me is that people not only know who I am but know that I am somebody who will fight for them and that they can trust me to work hard on their behalf," Balter said in an interview Monday.