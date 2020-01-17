Balter, Conole, Misso answer Katko's ad: We will support Democratic nominee for president

What impresses her about the Democratic field are the issues, such as the economy and health care, being discussed in debates and at other events across the country.

"I'm really thrilled with the depth and the breadth of the field that we have," Balter said. "I know for sure that any single one of the Democrats who are running for president would be a better president than Donald Trump."

Conole, D-Syracuse, agrees with his Democratic colleagues. In an email, he told The Citizen that Democrats have "an incredible field" of candidates running for president.

"I'm committed to supporting whichever one becomes our nominee," he wrote.

While the Democratic candidates answered the question posed by Katko's campaign, they also had one of their own. They wonder why Katko hasn't committed to supporting President Donald Trump for re-election.

In past interviews, Katko declined to say whether he will support Trump in 2020. Four years ago, he cast a write-in vote for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, even though he said earlier in the year that he would support the GOP presidential nominee.