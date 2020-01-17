Balter, Conole, Misso answer Katko's ad: We will support Democratic nominee for president

Democratic congressional candidates Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso don't agree on everything, but they were united in their response to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's ad campaign that launched Friday.
Katko's campaign unveiled a series of digital ads asking who Balter, Conole and Misso will support in the Democratic presidential primary. The first ad, which will appear on social media and target website visitors from central New York, features photos of the three candidates in the foreground. In the background of the ad are images of U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, two of the leading Democratic presidential contenders.
Misso, D-Syracuse, told The Citizen that he will support the Democratic presidential nominee "unequivocally and without hesitation."
"I happen to like pretty much everybody in this field right now," he added.
Like Misso, Balter, D-Syracuse, likes the candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. In an interview with The Citizen, she said she doesn't publicly endorse candidates in Democratic primaries.
Balter will support the Democratic nominee for president. She said she will work to ensure that the Democratic candidate wins the presidential election.
What impresses her about the Democratic field are the issues, such as the economy and health care, being discussed in debates and at other events across the country.
"I'm really thrilled with the depth and the breadth of the field that we have," Balter said. "I know for sure that any single one of the Democrats who are running for president would be a better president than Donald Trump."
Conole, D-Syracuse, agrees with his Democratic colleagues. In an email, he told The Citizen that Democrats have "an incredible field" of candidates running for president.
"I'm committed to supporting whichever one becomes our nominee," he wrote.
While the Democratic candidates answered the question posed by Katko's campaign, they also had one of their own. They wonder why Katko hasn't committed to supporting President Donald Trump for re-election.
In past interviews, Katko declined to say whether he will support Trump in 2020. Four years ago, he cast a write-in vote for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, even though he said earlier in the year that he would support the GOP presidential nominee.
This week, the Trump campaign announced six New Yorkers have been named honorary co-chairs of the president's re-election bid. Katko is the lone New York member of Congress who isn't an honorary campaign co-chair.
Balter, Conole and Misso agree that Katko, whether he publicly announces it or not, is supporting Trump.
Conole noted that Katko voted for the tax law in 2017 — one of Trump's signature legislative achievements. Republicans say the tax law has helped boost the economy, while Democrats argue it has largely benefited the wealthy.
Katko voted against a Democratic-backed prescription drug price reform bill. Conole accused Katko of backing the pharmaceutical industry. Katko said he supports prescription drug price reform and is a cosponsor of a Republican-backed measure.
"Katko has consistently fallen in lockstep with Trump and Washington Republicans — voting with them more than 90% of the time last Congress," Conole said. "John Katko can try to hide who he is supporting, but his actions speak for themselves."
Misso also believes Katko supports Trump. His rationale is different than Conole's. He points to Katko's acceptance of campaign contributions from some of the same donors who support Trump's candidacy.
Katko, Misso said, is "trying to have it both ways."
"What I would like to see is here's a guy who hasn't had a real, open town hall in this district in 1,000 days," he continued. "If he wants to ask me who I'm supporting for president, have a town hall. I'll show up an tell you right to your face."
When asked about the ad campaign, Balter said she thinks it's silly. Like her fellow Democrats, she thinks that Katko's record shows he's supporting Trump.
An example of that support, according to Balter, is the House impeachment process. Katko criticized the inquiry and opposed the Democrats' two articles of impeachment against Trump.
"As far as I'm concerned, it doesn't matter who he tells us he casts his vote for," she said. "What matters is the impact of the actions he takes every day in office as a congressman, and he's made it very clear that his loyalties lie with the president, not with the people of central and western New York."
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.