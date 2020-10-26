Balter, Katko debate whether election is referendum on Trump

At the final debate of the 24th Congressional District race, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter faced questions about the effect of the presidential election on their contest.
Hours before the NewsChannel 9 debate Sunday, a new Siena College/Syracuse.com poll found Balter, D-Syracuse, and Katko, R-Camillus, are tied at 45%. The same poll showed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden continues to hold a double-digit lead (14 points) over GOP President Donald Trump.
Nearly all of Balter's supporters are also voting for Biden, according to the poll. But 14% of people who support Biden say they're voting for Katko — a fact noted by the GOP congressman during the debate.
Presidential politics have played a major role in the 24th district race. Balter has tied Katko to Trump in some of her TV ads. She's also highlighted Biden's endorsement of her campaign and pledged to work with the former vice president on health care and taxes. Katko has countered with ads using Biden's opposition to Medicare for All against Balter, who is a proponent of universal health care.
Dan Cummings, who moderated the debate, asked the candidates if they thought the election should be a referendum on Trump. Balter thinks that's up to voters.
"That's what they get to do when they show up to the ballot box or use mail-in voting is decide what matters to them, and part of that is presidential leadership," she said. "There's no doubt, as I said, Donald Trump is the most dangerous and corrupt president of our lifetime and is making us less safe with every passing week. And it says a lot about the congressman's judgment that he chooses to endorse him."
Katko, who didn't vote for Trump in 2016, endorsed the president for reelection in January. He has said that it isn't a "blanket endorsement" and criticized some of Trump's rhetoric.
In his bid for a fourth term representing the 24th district, Katko wants the focus on his record and on what he views as Balter's "far-left" positions.
"Fourteen percent of the people that are voting for Joe Biden in that Siena poll are voting for me," he said. "That tells you they are rejecting her unbelievable attempts to try and make this election all about Donald Trump. I am not Donald Trump, and people know that. That's why 14% of the people that are voting for Biden are voting for me, and that's why this race is close.
"She desperately wants this to be a referendum on the president and the president only. She even has commercials where she tries to splice photos of me and Donald Trump together because I've never even had a photo with him. I am an independent individual and I'm recognized as such and my voters routinely reward me for doing that."
Balter, though, thinks the race should be about who is best to represent the 24th district.
"Whose judgment do you trust?" she asked. "Who is going to be a champion for you? I think I have made the case that I will always be fighting on the side of working families of central and western New York."
The debate was held on the second day of early voting in New York. There has been heavy turnout for early voting across the 24th district.
Early voting concludes Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
