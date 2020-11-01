Balter, Katko make closing arguments: Who is best to represent CNY in Congress?

For four months, they have debated the issues and panned each other's positions. Now, the voters will decide who they want to represent them in the 24th Congressional District.
Will it be Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is seeking a fourth term representing the district? Or will Democratic candidate Dana Balter head to Washington in January?
There are stark differences between the candidates on nearly every issue, including health care, taxes and addressing climate change. But their disagreements extend beyond policy positions.
Balter, D-Syracuse, says Katko's support of President Donald Trump is disqualifying and puts him at odds with a majority of his district. Katko, R-Camillus, says Balter, who has long supported Medicare for All and espoused progressive stances on other issues, is too liberal for the 24th.
The rematch between Balter and Katko — Katko defeated Balter to win a third term in 2018 — is one of the most competitive congressional races in the country. Most polls have shown that the race is a dead heat. A handful of political forecasters rate the race a toss-up.
Both candidates are proud of the campaigns they've run and hope that will be reflected in the results. Balter said in an interview with The Citizen that she's excited and optimistic about the outcome.
"I think we have talked about the important issues that are facing central and western New Yorkers," she said. "We've talked about the challenges we face as a community and how we're going to address those challenges. I think that we have a really good base from which to work starting in January to actually turn things around for central and western New York and for the entire country and get us back on track."
Katko feels his campaign adapted and has been able to showcase his strengths. One of the main messages he wanted to convey to voters is his willingness to work with members of both parties and his success as a legislator who has been recognized for his bipartisanship.
"I work with everybody," he said. "I don't care whether you're a Republican or Democrat, an independent or conservative. I care only that you're my constituent."
The opponents offered their final critiques — and highlighted the biggest differences between them. From Balter's perspective, Katko puts his campaign donors' interests ahead of his constituents and sides with Trump on issues ranging from the environment and health care to taxes and women's rights.
Balter says she stands with the district's residents and believes that government should put them first.
"I think that's what the people have been looking for, have been wanting for years, and not getting," she said. "You talk to people all over this district and they'll tell you what it feels like to be left out and left behind and how they just need someone to fight for them to make their lives just a little bit easier."
Katko thinks the biggest difference is their ideology.
"I am a confirmed bipartisan moderate. She is a confirmed progressive, which I respect the fact that she follows that in a dogged manner," he said. "But the bottom line is I'm much more likely to cross the aisle and I'm much more likely to represent my entire district, not just those people who agree with me."
With absentees and early voting, there have already been more than 100,000 votes cast in the 24th district. After early voting concludes Sunday, there will be one more day for voters to cast their ballots.
That day is Tuesday, which is Election Day.
