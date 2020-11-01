Balter, Katko make closing arguments: Who is best to represent CNY in Congress?

"I think we have talked about the important issues that are facing central and western New Yorkers," she said. "We've talked about the challenges we face as a community and how we're going to address those challenges. I think that we have a really good base from which to work starting in January to actually turn things around for central and western New York and for the entire country and get us back on track."

Katko feels his campaign adapted and has been able to showcase his strengths. One of the main messages he wanted to convey to voters is his willingness to work with members of both parties and his success as a legislator who has been recognized for his bipartisanship.

"I work with everybody," he said. "I don't care whether you're a Republican or Democrat, an independent or conservative. I care only that you're my constituent."

The opponents offered their final critiques — and highlighted the biggest differences between them. From Balter's perspective, Katko puts his campaign donors' interests ahead of his constituents and sides with Trump on issues ranging from the environment and health care to taxes and women's rights.

Balter says she stands with the district's residents and believes that government should put them first.