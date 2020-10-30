Balter, Katko offer different approaches to address racial injustice during forum

Democratic candidate Dana Balter prefers a systemic approach to addressing racial injustice. For Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, he honed in on one area that's in his wheelhouse.
At a virtual forum hosted by the Black Leadership Coalition Thursday, the two candidates in the 24th Congressional District race answered questions on various topics, including health care and poverty.
Their differences were on display again during a response to a question about what they would do to combat racial injustice. Balter, D-Syracuse, described it as a crisis "we are generations past due in addressing." But she has hope for change, especially with the outcry after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
"I think that people who previously didn't understand how big of a problem this was or how critical it was for us to address it now do," she said, "and because of that, we have the opportunity to push forward an aggressive agenda of change to try to address some of the fundamental challenges of racial injustice."
For policymakers, Balter explained that it's important to recognize that racism can be found throughout government, policies and society. She outlined some of her agenda, including ensuring that people of color can access mortgage loans to buy homes and that schools in predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods have the needed resources and supplies.
Disparities in the criminal legal system and health care must be tackled, Balter added.
"We have to be not only prepared but active, proactive, aggressive in using the lens of racial justice to examine every policy area that we address," she said.
Katko, R-Camillus, acknowledged that there is racism in other areas, but opted to focus on the criminal justice system. Throughout the forum, he often mentioned his time as an assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted cases involving Syracuse-area gang members.
While he believes a vast majority of police officers do a great job, he said there are some who do not. He referred to a case he prosecuted that led to the convictions of five Schenectady police officers.
After Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, there have been calls for police reform. Katko, as a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, has participated in conversations with the Congressional Black Caucus about a police reform bill. He said the bill would include a ban on the use of chokeholds unless the life of the police officer is at risk, hiring and training reforms and federal funding would be withheld if police departments don't meet accreditation standards.
The bill, Katko says, also aims to improve relations between the community and police.
"Community policing is not about cops," he said. "It's more about increasing to police departments to help them target areas that need help economically and help get rid of drug trafficking and the criminal element."
There would also be a federal database for police misconduct and no-knock warrants with a low evidentiary standard would be prohibited.
Katko thinks the bill could be considered after the election. But Balter noted that the congressman opposed a police reform bill in the House. That bill was backed by the Congressional Black Caucus. During the forum, Katko dismissed it as a "partisan" measure.
In a follow-up to the racial injustice question, Katko was asked why he hadn't attended any of the Black Lives Matter rallies in central New York. There were protests in Syracuse, Auburn and other parts of the district, even in rural Wayne County. Balter attended several of the Syracuse rallies.
"I go to any event I'm invited to. I'm happy to go to them," Katko said. "The undertone of that is I don't understand what the problem is. I do understand. I don't sanction violence as a response to a problem. I sanction sitting down and talking with people."
He added that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it a "righteous movement." But also said that he doesn't "sanction the violence that sometimes erupts."
While there was one night when there was a confrontation between police and protesters, the protests were peaceful. There were two demonstrations in Auburn, including one at which police officers marched with protesters.
"What they did in Syracuse ... They had those 40 nights of protests. God bless them, man, it was awesome," Katko said. "There was no violence. They walked the streets, they made their point and they increased the dialogue and I completely applaud them for that."
Gina Iliev, one of the forum's moderators, invited Katko to attend future marches.
The candidates were also asked about diversity in their staffs. Katko said he hasn't had a Black aide in his six years in office but is "absolutely open to it." If elected, Balter said she would network through the community and make sure that her staff "reflects our community and that requires diversity along a lot of dimensions."
The forum was the last joint appearance for Balter and Katko. Early voting continues through Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
