Balter, Katko respond after Trump cuts off COVID-19 relief talks

The candidates in the 24th Congressional District believe President Donald Trump is wrong to delay negotiations on a COVID-19 relief package until after the election.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he is rejecting House Democrats' $2.4 trillion proposal and claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "not negotiating in good faith." He added that his administration won't engage in negotiations until after the election.

The announcement is significant because it means that unemployed Americans, struggling businesses and state and local governments will have to wait for federal aid. That lag could be devastating, especially for those who are out of work and businesses that thought they could survive until the next round of relief.

While there was an agreement on some aspects of a relief bill, Democrats and the Trump administration were far apart on two major issues: Aid for state and local governments, and enhanced unemployment benefits. Democrats want to restore the $600 payments for jobless Americans, while the Trump administration proposed a $400 benefit. On state and local government funding, Trump has railed against "bailouts," especially for blue states like New York.