Balter, Katko respond after Trump cuts off COVID-19 relief talks
COVID-19

Balter, Katko respond after Trump cuts off COVID-19 relief talks

Photo1

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns Monday to the White House after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The candidates in the 24th Congressional District believe President Donald Trump is wrong to delay negotiations on a COVID-19 relief package until after the election. 

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he is rejecting House Democrats' $2.4 trillion proposal and claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "not negotiating in good faith." He added that his administration won't engage in negotiations until after the election. 

The announcement is significant because it means that unemployed Americans, struggling businesses and state and local governments will have to wait for federal aid. That lag could be devastating, especially for those who are out of work and businesses that thought they could survive until the next round of relief. 

While there was an agreement on some aspects of a relief bill, Democrats and the Trump administration were far apart on two major issues: Aid for state and local governments, and enhanced unemployment benefits. Democrats want to restore the $600 payments for jobless Americans, while the Trump administration proposed a $400 benefit. On state and local government funding, Trump has railed against "bailouts," especially for blue states like New York. 

In the 24th district, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko released a statement saying he disagrees with Trump's position to delay COVID-19 relief talks until after the election. 

"With lives at stake, we cannot afford to stop negotiations on a COVID-19 relief package," he said. He touted the proposal authored by the Problem Solvers Caucus — he's a member of the group — that would provide $1.5 trillion in aid. That's unlikely to get a vote in Congress. 

Democratic challenger Dana Balter was more forceful in her critique of the president's decision. She said the tweet was "a ransom note" and that the relief central New York needs is being held "hostage to his reelection." 

"This is not a surprise, because Trump has shown us who he is all along," Balter said. "He and his administration's cruelty and corruption know no bounds." 

Congress last approved a COVID-19 relief package in late March. Trump signed that measure. House Democrats passed two proposals that would provide COVID-19 relief, but Katko voted against these bills because of "poison pills" that are unrelated to the virus and the ongoing economic crisis. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19?

