Balter, Katko respond after Trump doesn't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

"I will not hesitate to fulfill my responsibility in upholding my oath to the Constitution and protecting our democracy."

Balter also responded to Trump's statement while also criticizing Katko's reaction. The Syracuse Democrat has panned Katko's decision to endorse Trump. It has been one of the many issues in the race, which is a rematch of the 2018 election. Katko won that race by five percentage points.

In her comments, Balter accused Katko of standing behind Trump as the president "has worked to undermine our democracy throughout his entire presidency."

"Rep. Katko cannot support a peaceful transition of power while also supporting a president who says he'll refuse to abide by that process," Balter said. "It's one or the other. Rep. Katko has made his position clear every single day since his endorsement of Trump back in January, and this vague statement doesn't do anything to change that. This is a time for political courage, not John Katko's political cowardice."

The statements from Balter and Katko highlight the stark differences between the candidates in the 24th district race. As it was two years ago, it's a competitive contest. Most polls show Balter is either leading or running even with Katko. There have been two other polls that found Katko with either a single-digit or double-digit lead.

The 24th district race is a top target for Democrats, while Republicans hope to retain the seat. Katko, who is in his third term in Congress, has represented the district since 2015.

