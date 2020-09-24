Balter, Katko respond after Trump doesn't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

Even as Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko says the peaceful transfer of power is a "sacred process," Democratic challenger Dana Balter doesn't think he can support that principle while also endorsing President Donald Trump.
Trump, who spoke to reporters on Wednesday, refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in his bid for a second term as president. In response to a question from a reporter about whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Trump said, "Well, we're going to have to see what happens." He then repeated his criticisms of voting by mail. The ballots, he said, "are a disaster."
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump "will accept the result of a free and fair election."
Katko, who does support Trump's reelection but has repeatedly said that it's not a "blanket endorsement," released a statement Thursday responding to the president's comments.
"The peaceful transition of power is a sacred process, deliberately outlined in the Constitution to ensure the stability of our nation," Katko said. "It has been respected and followed by every president in our country's history. We must continue to work to ensure the integrity of the upcoming elections, but the importance of the transition of power to our democracy is larger than any one president and any one election.
"I will not hesitate to fulfill my responsibility in upholding my oath to the Constitution and protecting our democracy."
Balter also responded to Trump's statement while also criticizing Katko's reaction. The Syracuse Democrat has panned Katko's decision to endorse Trump. It has been one of the many issues in the race, which is a rematch of the 2018 election. Katko won that race by five percentage points.
In her comments, Balter accused Katko of standing behind Trump as the president "has worked to undermine our democracy throughout his entire presidency."
"Rep. Katko cannot support a peaceful transition of power while also supporting a president who says he'll refuse to abide by that process," Balter said. "It's one or the other. Rep. Katko has made his position clear every single day since his endorsement of Trump back in January, and this vague statement doesn't do anything to change that. This is a time for political courage, not John Katko's political cowardice."
The statements from Balter and Katko highlight the stark differences between the candidates in the 24th district race. As it was two years ago, it's a competitive contest. Most polls show Balter is either leading or running even with Katko. There have been two other polls that found Katko with either a single-digit or double-digit lead.
The 24th district race is a top target for Democrats, while Republicans hope to retain the seat. Katko, who is in his third term in Congress, has represented the district since 2015.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
