Balter, Katko tied: What you should know about new poll in race for Congress

"This district is solid blue on the presidential race but is showing serious purple tendencies on the congressional level," said Steve Greenberg, Siena's pollster. "Both campaigns figure to be extraordinarily busy these next several days because it is clear that whichever side does a better job of getting their voters to cast their votes — be it by mail or in person — is likely to be the winning campaign."

Katko leads among independents, 42 to 38%, and extended his lead in the district's rural counties (Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne) from two points in early October to 22 points, 54 to 32%, in the most recent poll. But Balter has a large lead in the city of Syracuse, 63 to 29%, and a five-point advantage, 48 to 43%, in the rest of Onondaga County.

Balter leads Katko by nine points, 48 to 39%, among voters ages 18-34, and by six points, 50 to 44%, among voters ages 55 and over. In the 35 to 54 age group, Katko has a 13-point lead, 50 to 37%.

Women voters prefer Balter by a 53 to 37% margin, while Katko leads 53 to 35% among men.

Despite Katko having a plurality of support from independents, it's Balter who is favored by those who identify as moderate. Balter is leading Katko by 16 points, 53 to 37%, among moderate voters.