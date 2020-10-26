Balter, Katko tied: What you should know about new poll in race for Congress

A new poll shows that Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter are in a dead heat as early voting begins and the candidates enter the final full week of the general election campaign.
The Siena College/Syracuse.com poll released Sunday found that Balter, D-Syracuse, and Katko, R-Camillus, are tied at 45%. Steve Williams, a Syracuse attorney who appears on the Working Families Party line, gets 5% of the vote. Six percent of voters are either undecided or won't vote in the election.
The survey of 558 likely voters in the 24th district was conducted Oct. 20-22. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1%.
Balter and Katko are supported by more than three-quarters of voters in their own parties. Both candidates have the backing of some voters in the opposite major party. Balter gets 18% of GOP voters, while Katko is the choice for 15% of Democrats.
Katko's favorable rating is slightly better than Balter's (43 to 39%), but nearly the same percentage of voters — 47% for Balter, 46% for Katko — have an unfavorable opinion of both candidates.
In the presidential race, Democratic candidate Joe Biden continues to hold a double-digit lead over Republican President Donald Trump. Biden's lead is 14 points, 53 to 39%. Nearly every voter who said they are supporting Balter plans on voting for Biden. Among Katko voters, 14% said they will support Biden for president. However, most of Katko's supporters (79%) will vote for Trump.
"This district is solid blue on the presidential race but is showing serious purple tendencies on the congressional level," said Steve Greenberg, Siena's pollster. "Both campaigns figure to be extraordinarily busy these next several days because it is clear that whichever side does a better job of getting their voters to cast their votes — be it by mail or in person — is likely to be the winning campaign."
Katko leads among independents, 42 to 38%, and extended his lead in the district's rural counties (Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne) from two points in early October to 22 points, 54 to 32%, in the most recent poll. But Balter has a large lead in the city of Syracuse, 63 to 29%, and a five-point advantage, 48 to 43%, in the rest of Onondaga County.
Balter leads Katko by nine points, 48 to 39%, among voters ages 18-34, and by six points, 50 to 44%, among voters ages 55 and over. In the 35 to 54 age group, Katko has a 13-point lead, 50 to 37%.
Women voters prefer Balter by a 53 to 37% margin, while Katko leads 53 to 35% among men.
Despite Katko having a plurality of support from independents, it's Balter who is favored by those who identify as moderate. Balter is leading Katko by 16 points, 53 to 37%, among moderate voters.
Katko has a seven-point lead, 48 to 41%, with voters who have less than a college education. College-educated voters prefer Balter by a 49 to 42% margin.
Williams, who remains on the ballot in the 24th district after a state appellate court denied an appeal to restore Balter on the line, could affect the final outcome. His support includes 4% of Democrats and 2% of Republicans.
Polls tend to overstate support for third-party candidates, but it's possible that Williams could take votes away from both major party candidates. He isn't actively campaigning for the seat and he has endorsed Balter in the 24th district race.
"At this stage, it certainly appears possible that Katko or Balter could win without getting 50% of the vote," Greenberg said.
Early voting is ongoing in the 24th district. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
