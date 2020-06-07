Balter or Conole? CNY Democrats to decide on nominee in race for Congress

Addressing systemic racism: The candidates were asked, if they are elected to Congress, how would they use their position to address systemic racism? Conole said he would advocate for legislation that would reform the criminal justice reform, end mass incarceration, address poverty and invest in communities of color. He supports improving access to credit and the creation of a federal fund that would support minority-owned small businesses. He also wants a "large-scale federal investment" in housing in under-represented communities. Balter highlighted the importance of using that position of power to elevate the voices who have long advocated for ending racism. While she believes it would be her responsibility "to do everything you can to lead on these issues," she wants to amplify leaders in communities of color who are pushing for policies to address systemic racism.