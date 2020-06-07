Balter or Conole? CNY Democrats to decide on nominee in race for Congress

Democrats in central New York have a decision to make: Do they nominate a candidate who came the closest to defeating Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko two years ago, or do they side with a newcomer?
Regardless of the choice, New York's 24th Congressional District will be one of the prime House races in the country this year.
In the June 23 primary election, Dana Balter and Francis Conole are vying for the Democratic nomination. While they have identical stances on some issues and similar positions on others, there are notable differences between these two candidates.
Conole, unlike Balter, is a central New York native. He left the region to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the Navy until leaving active duty in early 2019. His last role was as a policy adviser to the defense secretary at the Pentagon.
What Balter lacks in central New York roots she's made up for with her activism over the last few years. She became a prominent figure in the Syracuse area's anti-Trump movement and ran for Congress in 2018. In her first bid, she lost to Katko by five percentage points — the closest race he's had in three elections.
Balter says her main goal is to bring progress, prosperity, security and health to the 24th district. She is motivated by a desire to ensure that everyone has access and opportunity and by the power of democracy. She wants to open up the governing process to the district's residents.
"They can have a strong hand in shaping what is happening, which is how it's supposed to be and I don't think it currently is," Balter said.
Conole's motivation is partially based on his military career. He recalls deployments, including a year-long tour in Iraq, where he said he would spend time "in places I would rather not be." He would think about his time growing up in central New York — the good memories, some bad — and was reminded that it's a community worth fighting for.
As a candidate for Congress, his thinking hasn't changed.
"We launched this campaign almost 14 months ago to fight for the hardworking families of central New York and the reasons why we launched our campaign have become even more pressing and more dire over the past eight weeks with the challenges that we confront," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do and it couldn't be more apparent that we need new direction and we need new leadership."
Both candidates have been shaped by their life experiences. For Balter, it's growing up with a brother who has cognitive disabilities. After college, she worked as an educator at a nonprofit organization for adults with developmental disabilities.
The experience she cites isn't limited to her professional background. She repeated a personal story shared on the campaign trail in 2018 — that she is the granddaughter of Holocaust refugees.
"I think good public service is grounded in a very strong set of values and principles," Balter said. "It is my personal life experiences that have taught me those."
Most of the experience that has molded Conole stems from his career in the Navy. He recalled being tapped to lead nearly 40 sailors after the Sept. 11 attacks. He deployed after 9/11 and, later, to Iraq.
Whether it was his time at sea or as an adviser at the Pentagon, Conole says he had one main takeaway — that principled leadership is important.
"In the military, you don't ask if someone is a Democrat or Republican," he said. "You take a look at the problem that you confront and work on solutions to confront those problems."
On the issues
The Citizen asked Balter and Conole for their views on a handful of issues — lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing economic inequality, health care and systemic racism.
COVID-19: Both candidates agree there must be plans for pandemic response. Conole criticized the Trump administration for the misinformation that spread as the pandemic worsened. He also believes the virus reinforces the need for policy changes, specifically in the areas of child care and paid family leave. Balter thinks the national stockpile of medical supplies should be full and that supply chains should be brought back to the U.S.
Economic inequality: Balter says equity is a high priority. She says the economy has been "growing more and more inequitable over time." That was the case before the pandemic. Due to stay-at-home orders and other actions, more than 40 million Americans lost their jobs. To achieve economic fairness, she supports fair wages and making the minimum wage a living wage. She also wants the minimum wage indexed to inflation. Other steps she supports include affordable housing, access to health care and antitrust reform. Conole supports a "transformational investment in infrastructure" that he thinks could spur economic growth. He thinks that would help create jobs in central New York and expand the middle class. He also supports investments in marginalized communities and job training programs. He also wants investments in rural broadband and clean energy. Both candidates support repealing the 2017 tax law.
Health care: The candidates say they support universal health care, but they differ on how to achieve that goal. Balter supports transitioning to a Medicare-for-all system. Conole wants a public option that would allow uninsured Americans to get coverage. Before a public option is adopted, Conole supports "immediate action" to protect the Affordable Care Act and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Balter thinks the COVID-19 pandemic has shown Americans why universal health care is important.
"What it reminds us is that if our neighbor is healthy, we are much more likely to be healthy," she said. "Our ability to stay healthy is tied to public health, the community's health and therefore it is in each of our interests to make sure that the other people in our community have access to good care."
Addressing systemic racism: The candidates were asked, if they are elected to Congress, how would they use their position to address systemic racism? Conole said he would advocate for legislation that would reform the criminal justice reform, end mass incarceration, address poverty and invest in communities of color. He supports improving access to credit and the creation of a federal fund that would support minority-owned small businesses. He also wants a "large-scale federal investment" in housing in under-represented communities. Balter highlighted the importance of using that position of power to elevate the voices who have long advocated for ending racism. While she believes it would be her responsibility "to do everything you can to lead on these issues," she wants to amplify leaders in communities of color who are pushing for policies to address systemic racism.
Voting
Absentee ballot applications were sent to every eligible Democratic voter in the 24th district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties. The risk of COVID-19 is considered a legal excuse for obtaining an absentee ballot to vote in the primary election.
There will be in-person voting in the district. Early voting runs from Saturday, June 13, through Sunday, June 21. There will be select sites in each county that host early voting.
On June 23, the day of the election, polling locations across the district will be open to voters.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
