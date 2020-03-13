Balter to Cuomo: Reduce signature threshold for NY candidates amid coronavirus pandemic

With the novel coronavirus spreading across New York, Democratic congressional hopeful Dana Balter is asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers to reduce the number of signatures for candidates to qualify for the ballot this year.

Balter sent a letter to Cuomo that was signed by four central New York doctors. She requested a lower threshold because "the process of collecting petition signatures puts both the voter and the witness at risk of contracting and/or spreading the virus."

Congressional candidates in New York are required to collect 1,250 valid signatures to qualify for the primary election. State Senate and Assembly candidates must gather 1,000 and 500 signatures, respectively, to be eligible for the primary.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Balter is recommending the state lower the requirement to 800 signatures for congressional candidates.

There is another proposal Balter hopes state leaders consider. She wants the state to permit no-excuse absentee voting for the April 28 presidential primary and the June 23 primary election.

County boards of election should mail absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters, according to Balter's proposal. She believes the state should fund that effort.