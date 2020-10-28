Balter vs. Katko: 5 factors that could affect outcome of 24th Congressional District race

2. Trump. It's tough to ignore the effect of presidential politics on down-ballot races this year. While Biden could give Balter a boost, Republicans hope Trump won't drag down Katko. Katko is outperforming Trump in NY-24 — something he did four years ago when he won his first reelection bid. But the GOP also has to worry about what some Republican voters will do in the congressional race if they refuse to support Trump for president. (Katko has endorsed Trump for another term.) They could support Balter, or they could cast a "protest vote" for Steve Williams, who will appears on the Working Families Party line. Another possibility: They leave the congressional race blank.

3. Messaging and issues. Balter has delivered several key messages throughout the general election campaign, including her willingness to work with Biden, expanding access to health care and why Katko's support for Trump is out of touch with the district. Katko has touted his legislative record, while attempting to label Balter as too extreme. The effectiveness of these messages will be tested at the polls (or in the absentees). The candidates have paid for nearly 30 commercials in the 24th district race. Those ads — and the millions of dollars that funded them — likely had an influence on more than a few people.