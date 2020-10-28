Balter vs. Katko: 5 factors that could affect outcome of 24th Congressional District race

With less than a week to go until Election Day, thousands of votes have already been cast in the 24th Congressional District. Voters in four central New York counties will decide whether Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko gets another term, or if Democratic challenger Dana Balter will replace him in Congress.
As one of the most competitive congressional races in the country winds down, there are a handful of factors that could affect the outcome on election night. It's possible the race won't be decided for a couple of weeks due to the absentee ballot count.
1. Coattails. For Democrats, this is arguably the biggest question in the 24th Congressional District. Will Balter, D-Syracuse, ride Joe Biden's coattails to victory? Biden is popular — the most recent Siena College/Syracuse.com poll found he has a 53% favorable rating in NY-24 — and polls show he has a double-digit lead over GOP President Donald Trump in the district. Balter's numbers aren't as good as Biden's, but she will likely benefit from him being at the top of the ticket. You don't have to be a professional pundit to figure out why Balter has repeatedly mentioned that Biden has endorsed her in the 24th district race.
2. Trump. It's tough to ignore the effect of presidential politics on down-ballot races this year. While Biden could give Balter a boost, Republicans hope Trump won't drag down Katko. Katko is outperforming Trump in NY-24 — something he did four years ago when he won his first reelection bid. But the GOP also has to worry about what some Republican voters will do in the congressional race if they refuse to support Trump for president. (Katko has endorsed Trump for another term.) They could support Balter, or they could cast a "protest vote" for Steve Williams, who will appears on the Working Families Party line. Another possibility: They leave the congressional race blank.
3. Messaging and issues. Balter has delivered several key messages throughout the general election campaign, including her willingness to work with Biden, expanding access to health care and why Katko's support for Trump is out of touch with the district. Katko has touted his legislative record, while attempting to label Balter as too extreme. The effectiveness of these messages will be tested at the polls (or in the absentees). The candidates have paid for nearly 30 commercials in the 24th district race. Those ads — and the millions of dollars that funded them — likely had an influence on more than a few people.
Health care is the top issue in NY-24, and both candidates have discussed it at length in TV ads, interviews and debates. For many voters, their decision will be based on who they think is best to tackle the issue (or issues) they care about. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's likely that health care will be on the minds of many voters. Concerns about the economy are also near the top of the list.
Support Local Journalism
4. Steve Williams. It's tough to ignore the presence of a third candidate in a race like this. The polls show it's a dead heat, and if Williams siphons even a small number of votes it could affect the outcome.
Because Williams hasn't actively campaigned for the seat, it's unlikely that he will reach the 5% mark he had in a recent Siena College poll. However, it's possible that he could get some support from voters who are Democrats but don't want to support Balter, or Republicans who don't want to vote Trump-supporting Katko, but think Balter is too liberal. He also could pick up some votes from people who aren't enrolled with a party and don't want to support either of the major party candidates.
If Balter or Katko win by a decent margin, then Williams will be an afterthought. But if the race is close, he could play the role of a spoiler.
5. Enthusiasm. What we're seeing across the district during early voting suggests there is a lot of excitement among voters this year. It's rare to see people in central New York wait in lines to vote, but that's exactly what we've observed in the first half of early voting. There are also thousands of people who have voted by absentee. Election Day could be busy, too.
For the Republican base, they're energized by the opportunity to support Trump's bid for another term. That should trickle down to the down-ballot races, such as NY-24.
On the Democratic side, this is what they've been waiting for over the past four years. Nov. 3, 2020, was circled on their calendars. They want to make Trump a one-term president.
There is passion on both sides. The question is who will have more of it to help their candidates on Election Day.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.