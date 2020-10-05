Balter vs. Katko: 5 key takeaways from new poll in CNY race for Congress

Williams isn't campaigning and doesn't plan to in the weeks leading up to Election Day, but his name will appear on the ballot.

In the Siena poll, Williams gets 6% of the vote in the 24th district. That seems high for a candidate who isn't actively seeking the seat. He doesn't even have a campaign committee to raise funds.

However, where that support is coming suggests Williams won't just be a spoiler for Balter. He could take votes away from both candidates. While he gets 2% of the vote among Democrats, he nets 6% among GOP voters.

5. Too close to call. There is a strong possibility we won't know a result on election night. It's that close. Nearly all of the polling shows that Balter and Katko are within a few points of each other in the 24th district race. Three-quarters of voters told Siena that they will vote in person during early voting or on Election Day. But 14% said they will vote by mail.

That's not a small number of people when you consider that there were more than 300,000 votes cast in the congressional race four years ago. Onondaga County has reported that nearly 9,700 absentee ballots have been returned. The county elections board mailed nearly 45,000 absentee ballots requested by voters.

Unless Balter or Katko has a sizable lead on election night, the race won't be called. Based on the polling released so far and the number of absentee ballots, it's likely we will have to wait a few weeks to get a final result.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

