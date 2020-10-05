Balter vs. Katko: 5 key takeaways from new poll in CNY race for Congress

Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter has a slight advantage over Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, according to a new poll released in the 24th Congressional District.
The Siena College/Syracuse.com poll found Balter, D-Syracuse, leads by three points, 45 to 42%, over Katko in a head-to-head matchup. When Steve Williams, the Working Families Party candidate, is included in the question, Balter leads by two percentage points over the GOP congressman.
Here are five key takeaways from the new poll:
1. The Joe Biden effect. In early August, Katko's campaign released an ad to make its argument against Balter and her support of Medicare for All. The ad featured an unlikely source for its case: Biden, who spoke out against Medicare for All during the Democratic presidential primaries.
There is a reason why Katko's campaign used Biden's comments: Biden is popular in the 24th district. According to the new poll, he leads Republican President Donald Trump by 19 points, 53 to 34%, in this congressional district. He also has longstanding ties to the region. He is a Syracuse University law school graduate and his late wife, Neilia, was from Auburn.
An important moment in the campaign was when Biden endorsed Balter for Congress. That was Biden sending a message that while Republicans were using him against Balter, his preference in the race is clear.
That endorsement also led to a shift in Balter's approach to health care. While she still views Medicare for All as the best policy, she is embracing Biden's plan, which would strengthen the Affordable Care Act, preserve private insurance and implement a new public insurance option for those who want to buy into such a program. Nearly three weeks ago, she pledged in a TV ad that if elected to Congress, she would work with Biden on health care.
Balter doesn't have the same level of support in her race as Biden does in the district, but tying herself to him could provide a boost and extend her lead. For Katko, his goal is to woo the more moderate Biden voters or convince those in his own party who are supporting the Democratic presidential nominee that they should vote for him in the congressional race. One factor that could complicate that process: Katko endorsed Trump in January.
2. Cayuga and Oswego counties. There are two certainties in this election: Dana Balter will win Syracuse and John Katko will win Wayne County by decent margins. The city is a Democratic stronghold, while Republicans have a sizable enrollment advantage in Wayne.
There are two rural counties, though, that could help swing the race for either Balter or Katko. For Katko, he's won by large margins in Cayuga and Oswego counties in his prior campaigns for Congress. Even in his five-point win over Balter two years ago, he won both counties by at least 20 percentage points.
The Siena poll found that Balter and Katko are running even in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties. That would be a significant shift in this election.
In 2012, Democrats competed in Cayuga and Oswego counties. When Dan Maffei won the congressional race that year, he narrowly won Oswego and lost Cayuga by small margins. Of course, he also won Onondaga County — the district's largest county — by nearly 25,000 votes. His performance in Cayuga and Oswego was a bonus. He didn't need it to win.
But in what's expected to be a close race, every vote counts. If Balter can improve in those counties and make it more competitive, and repeats her strong showing in Onondaga County, then she could win the race. But if Katko can keep it close in Onondaga while maintaining his hold on the rural counties, then he could win a fourth term in Congress.
3. Independents. Katko's lead among independents and voters enrolled in other parties could give him enough of a boost to win in November. That lead is five points, 45 to 40%, in the head-to-head against Balter, but grows to nine points, 44 to 35%, when Working Families Party candidate Steve Williams is included in the question. (More on Williams later.) There are more than 150,000 voters in the 24th district who are either unaffiliated or enrolled with a minor party. That's nearly one-third of the district's voters — a decent chunk of the district's voting population.
It will help Katko, too, that he has the backing of the Independence Party (not the same as independent voters) and the Conservative Party, which usually aligns with Republicans in congressional, state and local elections.
But Balter has cut into Katko's advantage with independents. In October 2018, the Siena College poll found Katko had a double-digit lead among independent voters, 53 to 40%.
4. Steve Williams. Even though Siena included him in one question, it's still unclear what effect he'll have on the 24th Congressional District race.
To recap: Williams intended to be a placeholder for the Democratic nominee on the Working Families Party line. After the primary, he would give up the Working Families line for the winner (in this case, Balter). But the Working Families Party bungled the process and Republicans successfully argued in state Supreme Court that Balter shouldn't appear on the minor party line and that Williams should be restored as the party's candidate, creating a three-way race.
Williams isn't campaigning and doesn't plan to in the weeks leading up to Election Day, but his name will appear on the ballot.
In the Siena poll, Williams gets 6% of the vote in the 24th district. That seems high for a candidate who isn't actively seeking the seat. He doesn't even have a campaign committee to raise funds.
However, where that support is coming suggests Williams won't just be a spoiler for Balter. He could take votes away from both candidates. While he gets 2% of the vote among Democrats, he nets 6% among GOP voters.
5. Too close to call. There is a strong possibility we won't know a result on election night. It's that close. Nearly all of the polling shows that Balter and Katko are within a few points of each other in the 24th district race. Three-quarters of voters told Siena that they will vote in person during early voting or on Election Day. But 14% said they will vote by mail.
That's not a small number of people when you consider that there were more than 300,000 votes cast in the congressional race four years ago. Onondaga County has reported that nearly 9,700 absentee ballots have been returned. The county elections board mailed nearly 45,000 absentee ballots requested by voters.
Unless Balter or Katko has a sizable lead on election night, the race won't be called. Based on the polling released so far and the number of absentee ballots, it's likely we will have to wait a few weeks to get a final result.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
