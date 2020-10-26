Balter vs. Katko: 5 key takeaways from new poll in CNY race for Congress

It's a dead heat in the 24th Congressional District race, according to a new poll released over the weekend.
The Siena College/Syracuse.com poll, the second public poll released before the election, found Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter are tied at 45%. Steve Williams, who will appear on the Working Families Party but isn't campaigning for Congress, gets 5% of the vote.
Here are five key takeaways from the new poll:
1. It's close. The internal polls released by Democrats and the first Siena College/Syracuse.com poll showed that the candidates were either tied or within a few points of each other. This poll isn't any different. If anything, it best captures where the race is at as early voting begins and with Election Day one week away.
There is one part of the poll that could help explain why this race is close. Voters have a more unfavorable view of both candidates. While Katko's favorable rating is slightly better than Balter's (43 to 39%), a nearly identical percentage of voters (47% for Balter, 46% for Katko) say they have an unfavorable opinion.
2. The presidential race. Democratic candidate Joe Biden continues to lead by double digits in the 24th district. Biden is up 14 points, 53 to 39%, over Republican President Donald Trump.
Nearly every voter who says they're supporting Balter is voting for Biden (96%). Among Katko voters, 14% said they are supporting Biden for president instead of Trump — a sign of just how unpopular Trump is in this district.
Biden's standing in the 24th district explains why Balter, who was the first House candidate endorsed by the former vice president in August, has been tying herself to the Democratic standard-bearer in public comments and TV ads. In one of her latest TV ads, she embraces Biden's tax plan. In an earlier commercial, she pledged to work with Biden on health care.
It's also why Katko has used Biden's comments against Balter in the congressional campaign. In a few of the GOP congressman's TV ads, he has used video clips of Biden criticizing Medicare for All, which is a health care proposal supported by Balter.
The polling also helps explain why you see no mention of Trump in Katko's ads, while Balter and Democratic groups have tied the GOP congressman to the president in numerous commercials. They also aim to remind voters that Katko endorsed Trump in January.
3. The sample. This is a small detail, but an important one for analyzing this poll.
In the first Siena College/Syracuse.com poll released in early October, Democratic voters accounted for 35% of the sample, Republicans were 33% of those surveyed and 26% identified as independents or were members of other parties.
For the new poll released Sunday, Republicans are 38% of the sample, 37% were Democrats and 23% were independents or enrolled with other parties.
Why is this significant: Because the latest poll suggests that a plurality of likely voters will be Republicans. That seems unlikely in a district where Democrats have an enrollment advantage.
According to the state Board of Elections, there are over 13,000 more active Democratic voters than Republicans in the district. If you include inactive voters, the margin between Democrats and Republicans grows to over 17,000.
Republicans will be happy with the sample because one of the criticisms of past polls, including the internal polls released by Democrats, is they feel that GOP voters are undersampled. But this poll suggests that there will be more GOP voters than Democrats who cast ballots in the 24th district. That doesn't seem likely in a year when enthusiasm among Democrats is high.
4. Steve Williams. It's clear from the two public polls — and one GOP internal poll released by Katko's campaign — that Williams will get some votes. The question is how (or if) that will affect the outcome of the 24th district race.
In the latest Siena College/Syracuse.com poll, Williams gets 5% of the vote. Four percent of Democrats and 2% of Republicans say they will vote for him. He also gets 10% among independent voters, which may be due to his appearance on a minor party line.
What's clear is that Balter and Democrats are concerned that Williams could siphon enough votes away from her that she loses the race. Two weeks ago, Williams endorsed Balter. The Working Families Party recently sent a mailer to voters in the district reminding them that they have endorsed Balter, even though she won't appear on their ballot line.
During the final televised debate, Balter made sure to mention that she is endorsed by Williams. It's worth noting the debate was taped hours after the latest poll's release.
Williams could be an unintentional spoiler in the race, or he could repeat what Ursula Rozum did in the 2012 election. Rozum was a Green Party candidate in the 24th Congressional District race. In that election, Democrat Dan Maffei defeated GOP Congresswoman Ann Marie Buerkle. Rozum, who actively campaigned as the Green Party candidate in the race, received 8% of the vote. Maffei wasn't hurt by Rozum's presence on the ballot. He received 49% of the vote in that election.
In 2012, Rozum wasn't a spoiler. But she did prevent Maffei from winning by a larger margin. It's likely that Maffei could've come close to matching President Barack Obama's performance. Obama received 57% of the vote in the 24th district.
5. Rural counties. The Siena College/Syracuse.com poll in early October showed that Balter and Katko were even (tied at 44%) in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties, the district's rural counties. Observers noted that probably wasn't accurate because Katko won those counties by 20 percentage points in his race against Balter two years ago.
Now, the Siena College/Syracuse.com poll shows Katko is leading in those counties by 22 points, 54 to 32%. Which result should you believe?
It's important to consider that not all of these counties are equal in terms of enrollment. Wayne is a Republican stronghold, and Katko should win there by double digits. The GOP also has an advantage in Oswego County.
But the situation is different in Cayuga County. There is not a lot of separation between Democrats and Republicans, even though this is a county Katko has won by large margins in each of his three previous campaigns for Congress. If Balter is able to close that gap in Cayuga, it will make Katko's path to victory more difficult.
Balter beat Katko in Onondaga County two years ago, and the polling indicates she could do that again this year. Katko can't afford to lose ground in the rural counties.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
