Balter vs. Katko: 5 key takeaways from new poll in CNY race for Congress

According to the state Board of Elections, there are over 13,000 more active Democratic voters than Republicans in the district. If you include inactive voters, the margin between Democrats and Republicans grows to over 17,000.

Republicans will be happy with the sample because one of the criticisms of past polls, including the internal polls released by Democrats, is they feel that GOP voters are undersampled. But this poll suggests that there will be more GOP voters than Democrats who cast ballots in the 24th district. That doesn't seem likely in a year when enthusiasm among Democrats is high.

4. Steve Williams. It's clear from the two public polls — and one GOP internal poll released by Katko's campaign — that Williams will get some votes. The question is how (or if) that will affect the outcome of the 24th district race.

In the latest Siena College/Syracuse.com poll, Williams gets 5% of the vote. Four percent of Democrats and 2% of Republicans say they will vote for him. He also gets 10% among independent voters, which may be due to his appearance on a minor party line.