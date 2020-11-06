Balter vs. Katko: 5 takeaways from election night results in race for Congress

All the votes haven't been counted, and the final 24th Congressional District results are expected to be closer than they were on election night.
But there are a handful of main takeaways from the early and Election Day vote count, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's large lead and whether Steve Williams had any affect on the outcome.
1. Katko in Onondaga County. Even though it's expected to tighten in Onondaga County because that's where a vast majority of the absentee ballots have been returned, the GOP congressman holds a nearly 21,000-vote lead over Democratic candidate Dana Balter in the 24th district's largest county. It's quite a turnaround from 2018 when Katko lost Onondaga County — the first time he lost a county in his three prior runs for Congress.
Katko received 94,979 votes to Balter's 74,072. Williams picked up 6,097 votes.
2. The rural counties. Again, the absentees could narrow the margins in the rural counties, but Katko was dominant again in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties.
In Cayuga, he received over 10,000 more votes than Balter — more than 65% of the vote. He finished nearly 10,000 votes ahead of Balter in Oswego and captured two-thirds of the total vote.
He also won Wayne, a Republican stronghold, with 68% of the vote.
Democrats haven't performed well against Katko in the four rural counties. In 2018, Balter improved on past Democratic performances in the three counties. But she still lost to Katko by 20 percentage points.
3. Steve who? Because of polling leading up to early voting and Election Day, it was thought that Williams, a Democrat who appeared on the Working Families Party ballot line, could play spoiler and have an impact on the 24th district race.
But because of Katko's large lead, Williams' presence on the ballot didn't play a significant role in the outcome. He received 9,698 votes (3.4% of the vote). Even if those votes went to Balter, she would still trail by a wide margin.
4. Katko outperformed Biden and Trump. The final results aren't known in NY-24 because all the votes haven't been counted, but Onondaga County is the best example.
Republican President Donald Trump received 78,994 votes (44.53%) in Onondaga County, but trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden by eight percentage points. Biden netted 93,850 votes.
Katko received 94,979 votes — more than either presidential candidate in the district's largest county.
It's possible these results will change because of the number of absentee ballots that are left to count. But it shows Katko's strength in NY-24 that he was able to outperform not only his party's nominee, but the Democratic candidate too.
5. Will Katko top his 2016 vote total? In 2016, Katko received 182,761 votes. It's his highest vote total in three congressional campaigns. But his 2020 performance could top it.
Before the absentees are counted, he has 155,830 votes. He needs 26,932 more votes to beat his 2016 mark. While about half of the nearly 75,000 absentees were returned by Democrats, there is a good chance Katko could beat his vote total from four years ago.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
