Balter vs. Katko: 5 takeaways from election night results in race for Congress

Democrats haven't performed well against Katko in the four rural counties. In 2018, Balter improved on past Democratic performances in the three counties. But she still lost to Katko by 20 percentage points.

3. Steve who? Because of polling leading up to early voting and Election Day, it was thought that Williams, a Democrat who appeared on the Working Families Party ballot line, could play spoiler and have an impact on the 24th district race.

But because of Katko's large lead, Williams' presence on the ballot didn't play a significant role in the outcome. He received 9,698 votes (3.4% of the vote). Even if those votes went to Balter, she would still trail by a wide margin.

4. Katko outperformed Biden and Trump. The final results aren't known in NY-24 because all the votes haven't been counted, but Onondaga County is the best example.

Republican President Donald Trump received 78,994 votes (44.53%) in Onondaga County, but trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden by eight percentage points. Biden netted 93,850 votes.

Katko received 94,979 votes — more than either presidential candidate in the district's largest county.