Balter vs. Katko II: Who's the best choice to represent CNY in Congress?

Katko, who was first elected to Congress in 2014, thinks he has the legislative achievements to win a fourth term.

"I run on my record and it's about my record," he said in an interview with The Citizen. "And I also hope it's about who's best to be able to lead us out of this mess we're in right now. Is it someone with my background and experience and proven background of bipartisanship? Or is it somebody who is trying to hide her far-left agenda by simply attacking me every chance she can get?"

During the first meeting between Balter and Katko in 2018, the latter often criticized the former as too extreme for the district. That was largely based on Balter's support of Medicare for All, which she believes will help achieve universal health care and ensure that everyone has at least a basic level of coverage.

Balter told The Citizen that she thinks Katko labels her a "far-left" candidate because "he knows that I am exactly the kind of representative that voters are looking for." She mentioned her support of Medicare for All and polling that shows more than 60% of Americans support the idea.