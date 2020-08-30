Balter vs. Katko: New polls tell different stories about CNY race for Congress

Katko's campaign argues that the poll released by Balter's campaign underrepresents Republicans. GOP voters comprised 34.5% of the polling sample for the Balter internal poll. But Katko's campaign says that undersamples Republicans by at least four percentage points.

GOP voters were 38% of the electorate in each of the last two elections in the 24th district, according to Katko's campaign.

"Any poll that claims that Joe Biden is underperforming 2016 margins in a year when he is significantly overperforming everywhere else in the country doesn't pass the smell test," said Brexton Isaacs, Balter's campaign manager. "There have been multiple polls in NY-24 over the last few weeks, and every one of them has this race within 3 points. That's why Rep. Katko, the NRCC, and other GOP groups are spending millions in dishonest attack ads to try to stop Dana's momentum."

Both campaigns had the same geographic split, with 68% of voters from Onondaga County and 32% from Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties. But the party breakdown differed. For the Balter campaign poll, the sample was 35.5% Democratic, 34.5% Republican and 30% either enrolled with a minor party or unaffiliated. The sample for Katko's poll was 38% Democratic, 38% Republican and 24% unaffiliated or enrolled with another party.