Balter vs. Katko: What you should know about new poll in race for Congress

In either scenario, Balter and Katko get the same level of support from the opposite party. With Williams on the ballot, 13% of Republicans say they would vote for Balter and 13% of Democrats say they're supporting Katko. Without Williams on the ballot, 14% of GOP voters say they would support Balter and 14% of Democrats would vote for Katko.

Katko leads among independent voters, with a 45 to 40% advantage against Balter and a nine-point lead, 44 to 35%, with Williams on the ballot.

Balter has a double-digit lead among women voters (52 to 35% against Katko, 49 to 35% when Williams is included), while Katko has a 14-point lead among male voters in both the head-to-head and three-way races.

Younger voters prefer Balter (49 to 37% and 49 to 36% among the 18 to 34 age group in both poll questions). Balter's lead narrows with the 35 to 54 age group. In the head-to-head, she's up by six over Katko. In the three-way campaign, she leads by three points.

Katko has the backing of a plurality of older voters. In the 55 and over age group, Katko is up by three points over Balter and two points in the three-way contest.