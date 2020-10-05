Balter vs. Katko: What you should know about new poll in race for Congress

The first public poll in the 24th Congressional District confirms what internal polling has shown for months — that it's a tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter.
The Siena College/Syracuse.com poll found Balter, D-Syracuse, leading Katko, R-Camillus, by three points in a head-to-head matchup. Balter maintains a two-point lead when Steve Williams, who will appear on the Working Families Party line after a judge's ruling kept him on the ballot, is included in the question to voters.
Results
When asked about the two major party candidates, Balter leads Katko by a 45 to 42% margin in the 24th district race. Ten percent of voters said they don't know or have no opinion, and another 3% said they aren't voting in the congressional contest.
With Williams included, Balter gets 42%, Katko nets 40% and the Working Families Party candidate is backed by 6% of voters.
Siena College Research Institute surveyed 414 likely voters from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29. The poll has a margin of error of 5.1%.
Whether it's a two- or three-person race, Balter received more than three-quarters of the vote among Democrats (80% without Williams, 78% with him on the ballot), while Katko gets 74% from Republicans without Williams and 71% with the Syracuse attorney on the ballot.
In either scenario, Balter and Katko get the same level of support from the opposite party. With Williams on the ballot, 13% of Republicans say they would vote for Balter and 13% of Democrats say they're supporting Katko. Without Williams on the ballot, 14% of GOP voters say they would support Balter and 14% of Democrats would vote for Katko.
Katko leads among independent voters, with a 45 to 40% advantage against Balter and a nine-point lead, 44 to 35%, with Williams on the ballot.
Balter has a double-digit lead among women voters (52 to 35% against Katko, 49 to 35% when Williams is included), while Katko has a 14-point lead among male voters in both the head-to-head and three-way races.
Younger voters prefer Balter (49 to 37% and 49 to 36% among the 18 to 34 age group in both poll questions). Balter's lead narrows with the 35 to 54 age group. In the head-to-head, she's up by six over Katko. In the three-way campaign, she leads by three points.
Support Local Journalism
Katko has the backing of a plurality of older voters. In the 55 and over age group, Katko is up by three points over Balter and two points in the three-way contest.
The geographic breakdown shows Balter leads in the city of Syracuse, a Democratic stronghold, by 17 points (50 to 33%) in the head-to-head matchup and 21 points (49 to 28%) in a three-way race. Balter and Katko receive nearly the same level of support in the rest of Onondaga County. Katko leads by one point with Williams on the ballot and Balter is ahead by one in the head-to-head race.
The candidates are also running even in the district's other counties, Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne. Without Williams on the ballot, Balter and Katko are tied at 44% in the district's rural counties. With Williams included, Katko has a slight lead, 44 to 42%.
Favorability
Balter and Katko are viewed unfavorably by a plurality of voters in the 24th district.
Katko has a 39% favorable rating, but 49% of voters have an unfavorable opinion of the congressman. That's a shift from two years ago when Siena found that Katko was viewed favorably by 48% of voters and 39% had an unfavorable opinion.
Balter's favorable rating has improved, but the number of voters with an unfavorable opinion also grew. Thirty-six percent of voters said in the new poll that they have a favorable opinion of Balter. Forty-six percent say they have an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic challenger.
In 2018, Balter's favorability rating was 33% favorable and 42% unfavorable.
Presidential race
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, has a 19-point lead, 53 to 34%, over Republican President Donald Trump in the 24th district.
Syracuse's Howie Hawkins, who is the Green Party's presidential nominee, gets 2% of the vote, according to the poll.
Biden leads among men and women, in each of the district's geographic areas identified by the poll, among young people and older voters. He's also supported by nearly one-quarter (23%) of GOP voters and 13% of people who said they're voting for Katko, a Republican, in the congressional race.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.