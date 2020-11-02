Balter vs. Katko: Why Cayuga County could decide race for Congress

Cayuga County tends to be an afterthought when discussing the 24th Congressional District race. Onondaga is the largest of the four counties in the district, and that's where races usually are won and lost. What happens in the three rural counties — Oswego and Wayne are the others — is overlooked.

But that could change on election night. It's possible that Cayuga, not Onondaga, Oswego or Wayne, will decide whether Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko serves another two-year term, or if Democrat Dana Balter replaces him in Congress.

Cayuga, unlike the district's other three counties, has nearly even enrollment among the two major parties. Republicans hold a slight advantage, with 18,220 voters to the Democrats' 15,976. But it's reflective of the district, which has historically been a swing district over the years.

Democrats have an enrollment advantage in Onondaga — 126,814 to 89,287, according to the latest figures — and Balter won there two years ago. That was the first time Katko lost a county in three congressional elections.

However, it wasn't enough for Balter to capture the seat. That's because Katko outperformed her by at least 20 points in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties.