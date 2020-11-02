Balter vs. Katko: Why Cayuga County could decide race for Congress

Cayuga County tends to be an afterthought when discussing the 24th Congressional District race. Onondaga is the largest of the four counties in the district, and that's where races usually are won and lost. What happens in the three rural counties — Oswego and Wayne are the others — is overlooked.
But that could change on election night. It's possible that Cayuga, not Onondaga, Oswego or Wayne, will decide whether Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko serves another two-year term, or if Democrat Dana Balter replaces him in Congress.
Cayuga, unlike the district's other three counties, has nearly even enrollment among the two major parties. Republicans hold a slight advantage, with 18,220 voters to the Democrats' 15,976. But it's reflective of the district, which has historically been a swing district over the years.
Democrats have an enrollment advantage in Onondaga — 126,814 to 89,287, according to the latest figures — and Balter won there two years ago. That was the first time Katko lost a county in three congressional elections.
However, it wasn't enough for Balter to capture the seat. That's because Katko outperformed her by at least 20 points in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties.
It will be difficult for Balter to pick up votes in Wayne, the most Republican of the district's four counties. There may be an opening in Oswego, which Dan Maffei narrowly won when he was elected in this district eight years ago.
Cayuga, though, will be a test for both candidates.
For Katko, the question is can he maintain his support in the district's rural counties? Conventional wisdom suggests that a Republican candidate should have little trouble in winning votes in rural areas. But this is a presidential election year, and past results show that GOP stranglehold isn't guaranteed.
In 2012, President Barack Obama won reelection and carried Cayuga County by 12 points, 55 to 43%. In that same year, Maffei nearly won the county. Ann Marie Buerkle, an Auburn native, received 676 more votes.
Maffei's performance eight years ago could give Democrats a reason to think there is an opening in Cayuga County. After Hillary Clinton lost Cayuga County four years ago, it's possible that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — local ties and all — can win here. And that may give Balter a boost in a county she lost by nearly 21 points two years ago.
Balter needs that boost. If Katko can keep it close in Onondaga, then it will be difficult for Balter to win with a repeat of her 2018 performance in the more rural counties. But if she can close that gap in Cayuga, or win the county? It's a different ballgame.
Put another way: Cayuga County is to the 24th district what Pennsylvania is expected to be in the presidential race. It's believed that the winner of Pennsylvania will win the presidency. In the 24th, where only the popular vote matters, Cayuga could swing the race one way or another.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
