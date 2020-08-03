Barack Obama includes CNY Democrat Dana Balter in first wave of 2020 endorsements

Former President Barack Obama has released his first round of 2020 endorsements, and Dana Balter is among the Democratic candidates who received his support.
Obama endorsed Balter, D-Syracuse, in the 24th Congressional District race. Balter is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who has represented the central New York district since 2015.
Balter is one of six New York Democrats endorsed by Obama. The 44th president also endorsed Jackie Gordon (2nd Congressional District), U.S. Rep. Max Rose (11th district), Jamaal Bowman (16th district), Mondaire Jones (17th district) and U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (19th district).
"I'm proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic and highly qualified Democrats," Obama wrote Monday. "Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country's promise by sticking up for working-class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top.
"They make me optimistic not just about our party's chances in November, but about our country's future long after that. So if you're in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person."
Balter received Obama's endorsement when she first ran for Congress in 2018. But this year is different.
After her primary win in June, two national Democratic groups — the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC — released polls showing Balter either leading Katko or running even with the GOP congressman. The DCCC added Balter to its Red to Blue program, which supports top Democratic contenders against incumbent House Republicans.
Political forecasters rate the race as "lean Republican" — an early indication that Katko may be vulnerable in a district he's represented for three terms. Even though Katko has a large financial advantage in the 24th district race, Balter has already matched his presence on television with three commercials.
Obama's endorsement could provide Balter with a boost in the 24th district. When Obama won reelection in 2012, he received 57% of the vote in the district.
"I'm deeply honored and excited to receive the endorsement of President Barack Obama," Balter said Monday. "His steady, competent and compassionate leadership and ability to inspire hope is exactly what our country needs right now. He is a model for the kind of forward-looking people we need to elect this November to bridge the divide, heal our nation and fix the damage that has been done over the past four years. I'm proud to have him in our corner as we enter the final stretch of this campaign."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
