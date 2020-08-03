Barack Obama includes CNY Democrat Dana Balter in first wave of 2020 endorsements

"I'm deeply honored and excited to receive the endorsement of President Barack Obama," Balter said Monday. "His steady, competent and compassionate leadership and ability to inspire hope is exactly what our country needs right now. He is a model for the kind of forward-looking people we need to elect this November to bridge the divide, heal our nation and fix the damage that has been done over the past four years. I'm proud to have him in our corner as we enter the final stretch of this campaign."