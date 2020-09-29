Barber, Carabajal headline joint campaign event in Cayuga County

OWASCO — Jim Barber and Dia Carabajal want to be in the room where it happens.
The Democratic state legislative candidates held a joint event at Emerson Park in Owasco Tuesday. With a modest crowd of about 20 people in attendance, Barber and Carabajal outlined their priorities if elected to represent their respective districts.
Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member, is running to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch, a Republican who announced this year that he would not seek reelection.
One of Carabajal's top priorities is water quality. The 126th Assembly District, which includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties, has four of the Finger Lakes. All of the lakes, Carabajal noted, have been threatened by the presence of harmful algal blooms.
If she's elected to serve in the state Assembly, Carabajal said she would advocate for environmental protections and efforts to combat climate change.
"We need to fight for the cleanup of our lakes," she said. "We need to fight for funding in emergency situations when something comes up like we find toxins in our finished drinking water. We also need to fight for prevention."
Addressing climate change is also a priority for Barber, a fifth-generation farmer who is vying for the 51st state Senate District seat.
In 2011, Barber's farm suffered losses caused by Hurricane Irene. A season's worth of crops were lost and his home was damaged.
In that same year, Hurricane Lee hit portions of New York. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy caused significant damage, especially in New York City and downstate areas.
"These are not uncommon events now," Barber said. He added later, "This is our future. This is what we're living with now. We need to figure out how to withstand the impact of climate change."
Barber and Carabajal have other priorities on their agenda. For Barber, addressing the state's tax system is high on his list. He said property taxes are hurting homeowners, farms and small businesses.
With Democrats in control of both houses of the state Legislature, he believes that there is an opportunity to achieve major tax reform.
Carabajal emphasized the need to have representatives who are in the majority party in the state Legislature. Cayuga County is divided up into five state legislative districts. Four are represented by Republicans. One is vacant, although it was represented by a Republican until January.
"The majority houses are Democrat and right now, rural voices are represented by Republicans," she said. "We need to have voices that are in the majority. That's not to stay downstate Democrats are going to listen to us, but we have to at least be in the room."
