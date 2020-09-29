Barber, Carabajal headline joint campaign event in Cayuga County

In 2011, Barber's farm suffered losses caused by Hurricane Irene. A season's worth of crops were lost and his home was damaged.

In that same year, Hurricane Lee hit portions of New York. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy caused significant damage, especially in New York City and downstate areas.

"These are not uncommon events now," Barber said. He added later, "This is our future. This is what we're living with now. We need to figure out how to withstand the impact of climate change."

Barber and Carabajal have other priorities on their agenda. For Barber, addressing the state's tax system is high on his list. He said property taxes are hurting homeowners, farms and small businesses.

With Democrats in control of both houses of the state Legislature, he believes that there is an opportunity to achieve major tax reform.

Carabajal emphasized the need to have representatives who are in the majority party in the state Legislature. Cayuga County is divided up into five state legislative districts. Four are represented by Republicans. One is vacant, although it was represented by a Republican until January.

"The majority houses are Democrat and right now, rural voices are represented by Republicans," she said. "We need to have voices that are in the majority. That's not to stay downstate Democrats are going to listen to us, but we have to at least be in the room."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.