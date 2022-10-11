Barclay, top NY Assembly Republican, excited to represent northern Cayuga County

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay has not represented any part of Cayuga County before, but a couple of former colleagues educated him about the issues affecting the county.

Barclay, R-Pulaski, will have a few Cayuga County towns in his new district beginning in January. The towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory are in the 120th Assembly District which includes all of Oswego County and a portion of Jefferson County.

"I'm excited about the new district that I have," Barclay told The Citizen in an interview Tuesday. "I think I was fortunate in redistricting because I'm from Oswego County. I ended up getting all of Oswego County ... This district, it all fits together pretty well."

What Cayuga County voters should know about new NY state Assembly districts The redistricting process led to the addition of a third state Assembly district in Cayuga County.

Barclay was first elected to the state Assembly 20 years ago and Republicans named him minority leader in 2020. In addition to his state government service, he is a partner at the Barclay Damon law firm in Syracuse.

His familiarity with Cayuga County is due to two former neighbors he sat next to on the Assembly floor. Gary Finch and Bob Oaks, two longtime state assemblymen who represented parts of Cayuga County, informed Barclay about what was happening in their areas.

"I think the issues in Sterling, Victory and Ira are not that dissimilar than what the issues are for the district as a whole," Barclay said. "The rural nature of those towns matches a lot of my district."

As an upstate legislator, one of Barclay's priorities is to ensure that rural areas are not overlooked in state government. He said that there is a lot of attention on urban areas, particularly New York City, so he does not want rural counties to be left out of the legislative process.

Infrastructure funding and school aid are among the top issues on his agenda. He wants fair funding for low-wealth school districts and the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, which supports local road repairs.

Agriculture is important for the 120th district. Barclay is hoping that enough Democrats will support legislation to reverse the state's plan to lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers.

He is concerned about how the state's climate change policies may affect energy costs for consumers. And he wants to make funding for the P-TECH program permanent. He believes that's important for manufacturing companies that need skilled workers.

Barclay is running unopposed this year. He called it an honor to "represent the area as I have and I look forward to representing this new district."

While he won't have competition, it doesn't mean it will be a stress-free election night for him. As minority leader, he is hoping for Republicans to pick up seats across New York. Democrats hold 107 of the 150 seats in the state Assembly.

"I do feel very invested in this campaign," he said. "I'm out traveling the state trying to help our candidates win."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 29 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.