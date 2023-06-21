Jim Basile and Al Simmons have some similarities.

Both have worked in construction and served in local government. Both are Republicans. Both are running to represent the Cayuga County Legislature's District 1 (towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory).

Basile, R-Fair Haven, and Simmons, R-Ira, are the candidates in the District 1 Republican primary. Despite Basile being the incumbent, Simmons, an Ira town board member, received the GOP committee's endorsement in the district.

Basile, who is vice chair of the county Legislature, touts his track record. He has a 40-year career as a construction project manager and is the mayor of Fair Haven, a village in the town of Sterling. When he first ran for county Legislature in 2021, he told The Citizen that the Republican committee urged him to run.

Now that he has served one term as a legislator, he said running again "was not even a question."

Basile is proud of the county Legislature's accomplishments under a Republican majority, including the elimination of the local home heating fuel tax and a reduced property tax rate. He has also been a member of the committee tasked with developing ideas for spending the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

"It's commonsense spending," he said. "These are things that would have taken tax dollars to do."

He also believes that listening to constituents and county employees is important. One example is an exchange he had with an employee in the elevator at the Cayuga County Office Building. That conversation led him to push for new metal detection equipment at the facility.

If elected to a four-year term, Basile pledged to work to limit tax rate increases and continue holding government accountable.

"It starts with the (county Legislature). It starts from the top down," he said. "Whether it's in the budget process, whether it's what we can do to help the group of managers that we have that manage the county for us. We need to provide that service to the best of our ability in a very business-like manner."

Simmons believes he has a strong resume, too. He recently retired after 14 years with the Cayuga County Highway Department, including two as general foreman. The experience, he says, gave him an opportunity to see the whole county and get to know a critical county department.

As he campaigns in District 1, Simmons says his priorities are broadband access and water districts. He also wants to see the county do more for local fire departments and establish better communication with town supervisors.

"I hear, over and over, the same thing," he said. "People are looking for internet and the water updates, or water in general."

Simmons was first elected to the Ira town board in 2015. He was a registered Democrat at the time, but changed his party affiliation shortly after winning the seat. He previously told The Citizen that his beliefs are more aligned with the Republican Party.

In 2019, Simmons won a second four-year term as an Ira town board member.

If he wins the District 1 seat, Simmons said he will bring a balanced approach to the job.

"I'm going to try and represent everybody evenly," he said. "I just feel that being from Ira, knowing Victory well and representing Sterling... I feel that I can represent everybody evenly."

Simmons is not seeking another term as an Ira town board member as he campaigns for county Legislature. Basile has said he will not continue as mayor of Fair Haven if he wins reelection in District 1.

The June 27 primary may not be the last time Basile and Simmons are on the same ballot. Basile has the Conservative Party's endorsement, which guarantees he will have at least one ballot line in November. Simmons needs to win the GOP primary to advance to the general election.