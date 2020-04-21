Batavia federal detention center up to 45 COVID-19 cases

The news came as detainees, many of them older or with an underlying medical condition, continue to seek emergency release from the 650-bed facility.

In one lawsuit, a group of 27 detainees sued ICE in Buffalo federal court, and the judge in the case found at least half of them to be "vulnerable individuals."

He also ordered special protective measures for several detainees, including single-occupancy cells and the ability to eat meals in those cells and bathe or shower in isolation.

One of the groups behind that lawsuit expressed outrage Tuesday over ICE's failure to release detainees.

"There is absolutely no reason these individuals should not be allowed to go home and be with their families and loved ones during this crisis," Karen Murtagh, executive director of Prisoners' Legal Services of New York, said in a statement. "We are deeply concerned that the failure of ICE to release individuals from BDFD will result in a death sentence for many in and outside of the facility."

From the start of the outbreak, ICE has maintained it is doing all it can to protect detainees and staff.