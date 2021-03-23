Batman, Cayuga County legislator, says Cuomo should resign as NY governor

Cayuga County Legislator Keith Batman thinks Gov. Andrew Cuomo is no longer in a position to lead New York.

Batman, a Democrat, joined nearly 30 other local elected officials from across New York in issuing a joint statement on Monday calling on Cuomo to resign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and investigations into his administration's withholding of nursing home COVID-19 death data.

The statement, which was organized by Local Progress New York, says Cuomo is "failing to govern effectively and move our state out of this crisis." It mentions the sexual misconduct allegations and the handling of data related to COVID-19 in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Between those two controversies, the group says Cuomo has abused his power and "violated the values of equitable governance."

In the final paragraph of the statement, the local leaders urge Cuomo to resign immediately.

Batman is the only elected official from Cayuga County who signed the statement. There were others from central New York, including Ithaca City Councilor Cynthia Brock and Manlius Councilmember Heather Waters.