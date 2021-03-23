Batman, Cayuga County legislator, says Cuomo should resign as NY governor

Cayuga County Legislator Keith Batman thinks Gov. Andrew Cuomo is no longer in a position to lead New York.
Batman, a Democrat, joined nearly 30 other local elected officials from across New York in issuing a joint statement on Monday calling on Cuomo to resign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and investigations into his administration's withholding of nursing home COVID-19 death data.
The statement, which was organized by Local Progress New York, says Cuomo is "failing to govern effectively and move our state out of this crisis." It mentions the sexual misconduct allegations and the handling of data related to COVID-19 in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Between those two controversies, the group says Cuomo has abused his power and "violated the values of equitable governance."
In the final paragraph of the statement, the local leaders urge Cuomo to resign immediately.
Batman is the only elected official from Cayuga County who signed the statement. There were others from central New York, including Ithaca City Councilor Cynthia Brock and Manlius Councilmember Heather Waters.
In an interview Tuesday, Batman told The Citizen he thinks Cuomo, who is in his third term as governor, has done great things for New York state. But he believes his ability to continue to lead has been weakened by the scandals affecting him and his administration.
"I'm not prejudging whether he's innocent, guilty, culpable or not culpable," Batman said. "I'm just looking at the fact that his leadership is so negatively impacted at this point that the best thing for New York state is for him to step aside. It's the statesman thing to do."
One reason for Batman's position is the numerous elected officials, from members of Congress to state legislators, who have called for Cuomo's resignation. The state Assembly is launching an impeachment inquiry. The Assembly Judiciary Committee met Tuesday to begin that process.
While some of the elected officials want Cuomo to resign because of the sexual misconduct allegations, others believe that combined with the nursing home cover-up make him unfit to continue leading New York.
So far, Cuomo has dismissed calls for his resignation. He will remain in office as federal and state investigators examine his conduct. In addition to the Assembly's impeachment inquiry, state Attorney General Letitia James is overseeing an investigation into the sexual misconduct claims. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn and the FBI are reviewing the Cuomo administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.