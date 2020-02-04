Battle brewing among Republicans in NY Assembly race to succeed Finch

Finch hasn't responded to The Citizen's requests for comment. Attempts to reach Kerstetter were unsuccessful.

"I'm extremely disappointed that Gary Finch and a few others are trying to leave Onondaga County out of this process," Dadey said. "We have a number of candidates that are interested now that it's an open seat and we should have a process that puts the best candidate forward for the Republicans to win in November."

The voter breakdown explains why Kerstetter, with Finch's help, would seek support from Chenango and Cortland counties.

Before 2012, when the state legislative districts were redrawn, Cayuga County had a plurality of voters in Finch's Assembly district. That changed after redistricting. Onondaga County now holds a plurality of the voters.

As of Nov. 1, there were 86,029 active voters in the 126th district. Nearly 45% of the voters live in Onondaga County, while close to 35% live in Cayuga County. The remaining 20% are in Chenango and Cortland counties.

There is a slightly wider gap between Republican voters in the two counties. There are 31,694 active GOP voters in the district, with 44.6% living in Onondaga County and 31.8% in Cayuga County. Nearly one-quarter of GOP voters live in Chenango and Cortland counties.