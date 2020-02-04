Battle brewing among Republicans in NY Assembly race to succeed Finch

The four county Republican committees in the 126th Assembly District may be split on who should be the party's candidate to succeed retiring GOP Assemblyman Gary Finch.
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey told The Citizen Tuesday that he's hoping to organize a meeting with the four committees in the district to jointly endorse a GOP Assembly candidate. It would be similar to a 2014 event held by Republicans in the 24th Congressional District to jointly endorse John Katko.
Dadey said the purpose of the event would be to avoid a primary in the Assembly race and to unite behind one candidate. But a joint endorsement may not happen if other counties, namely Cayuga, choose to designate a candidate on their own.
After Finch's retirement, there is plenty of interest from Republicans in the 126th district race. Kenneth Bush III, an attorney and Jordan resident, announced Tuesday he will seek the GOP nomination. Dadey mentioned there are others from Onondaga County interested in the race, including LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick.
But, according to Dadey, Finch has a preferred successor: Timothy Kerstetter, an Owasco town board member. Dadey said he learned that Finch and Kerstetter met with chairs in Chenango and Cortland counties last week.
Finch hasn't responded to The Citizen's requests for comment. Attempts to reach Kerstetter were unsuccessful.
"I'm extremely disappointed that Gary Finch and a few others are trying to leave Onondaga County out of this process," Dadey said. "We have a number of candidates that are interested now that it's an open seat and we should have a process that puts the best candidate forward for the Republicans to win in November."
The voter breakdown explains why Kerstetter, with Finch's help, would seek support from Chenango and Cortland counties.
Before 2012, when the state legislative districts were redrawn, Cayuga County had a plurality of voters in Finch's Assembly district. That changed after redistricting. Onondaga County now holds a plurality of the voters.
As of Nov. 1, there were 86,029 active voters in the 126th district. Nearly 45% of the voters live in Onondaga County, while close to 35% live in Cayuga County. The remaining 20% are in Chenango and Cortland counties.
There is a slightly wider gap between Republican voters in the two counties. There are 31,694 active GOP voters in the district, with 44.6% living in Onondaga County and 31.8% in Cayuga County. Nearly one-quarter of GOP voters live in Chenango and Cortland counties.
If Kerstetter wins the support of the Cayuga, Chenango and Cortland county GOP committees, he would have the backing of three panels representing a majority of the district's GOP voters. But he may not have the support of Onondaga County Republicans — the largest GOP committee in the district.
What concerns Dadey is the effect a Republican primary might have on the party's chances of winning the general election in an open seat. There is a GOP enrollment advantage — 31,694 active Republicans to 26,593 active Democratic voters — but Democrats have been able to compete in past elections. In 2014, Democratic candidate Diane Dwire lost to Finch by 4,304 votes.
It's possible that county GOP committees could designate different candidates. The Onondaga County GOP could back Bush, Fitzpatrick or someone else who lives in the county. The Cayuga County Republican Committee could support Kerstetter. Chenango and Cortland counties could endorse either of those candidates or anyone else who's interested.
Dadey said he's frustrated with the "backdoor dealings." He also noted that there's not a lot of time for Republicans to make a designation. Candidates begin circulating petitions Feb. 25.
"I'm not happy with some of the shenanigans that are going on to ensure what Gary Finch wants and not what's best for the district," he added.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.