Watching the events unfolding in Ukraine, Basil Seggos wanted to help.

The commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and a U.S. Army veteran returned in March from his second trip to Ukraine. He first traveled there in September and volunteered with Ukraine Focus, an organization that delivers ambulances and medical aid to the war-torn country.

Seggos, who took leaves of absence from his state post to volunteer in Ukraine, told The Citizen that his involvement with Ukraine Focus began when he met Brock Bierman, the organization's founder and CEO. Bierman is a former assistant administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

When Seggos first traveled to Ukraine last fall, he was part of a group that delivered 22 ambulances to the frontlines. When he returned in March, they drove four ambulances into the country. He traveled to the Donetsk region, one of the main battlegrounds as Ukrainian forces fight back against Russia's invasion.

Ukraine Focus has delivered more than 100 ambulances, according to Seggos. Ambulances are needed, he explained, because Russia has targeted emergency vehicles. The ambulances, which last 30 to 60 days, each transport an average of 200 civilians or soldiers while in service.

"It makes even the delivery of one ambulance incredibly important," he said.

Seggos met Ukrainian soldiers who are fighting in the conflict. He also volunteered building orphanages for children who have lost parents in the war.

There were reminders of the war around them. In several cities he visited, air raid sirens were activated. There was more activity in the Donetsk region. They saw fighter jets flying overhead and heard artillery shells going off, he said. He credited their handlers for keeping them safe during their travels.

Six months had passed since his last trip to Ukraine. In Kyiv, the country's capital, he observed a city that is getting back to normal — as normal as it can get during wartime. When he visited Bucha in September, he saw dead bodies and destroyed tanks on a main street. He went there again on the most recent trip and workers were repairing houses and sidewalks.

What he considered most significant is the resolve of the Ukrainian people, even as there is no sign the fighting will end anytime soon.

"I guess I had expected to see people with more fatigue, the fatigue of war, which often leads to a sort of pessimism," Seggos said. "I didn't see that at all. I found the population to be just as resolute, inspired and just as strong as they were six months ago... We're now seeing a country that's been at war for well over a year and yet the people have not backed down at all."

One highlight for Seggos was a late-night conversation he had with Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine's minister of environmental protection and natural resources. At the time of the video call, Seggos was in New York, a city in Ukraine. Strilets was in New York City for a conference at the United Nations.

He hopes to return to Ukraine, but knows that he can provide assistance from afar. As an example, he noted that he introduced Bucha Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. Now, Albany and Bucha have a sister city agreement.

As long as Ukraine is fighting to fend off the Russian invasion, Seggos will find a way to help the cause.

"This war has major implications for us as Americans morally, politically and economically," he said. "Ukraine is an ally of ours and right now, they are the ones on the frontlines of really what is a fight for democracy across the globe. To let a nation like that suffer defeat at the hands of an autocratic regime, I think, would be devastating for all of us over the long term. It's really important for us to do it now, be present now, to help defend that country."