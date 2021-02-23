'Bear witness': What one NY lawmaker saw when she visited Auburn prison

One of the main takeaways from Kelles' visit is the size of the cells. The prison has what's formally called a special housing unit, but more commonly known as solitary confinement.

While it may be assumed that there is a difference in size between the cells in the general population and the special housing unit, Kelles said the 1,700 cells in Auburn prison are "the same tiny size." She compared them to the size of an elevator.

If there is a difference between the cells, it's the features afforded to those who aren't in the special housing unit. In the regular cells, she said there is a shelf where incarcerated people can store more personal possessions. But there are also differences in what's available to inmates in the general population, such as access to programs and when they can leave their cells.

Inmates who are in the special housing unit — there were 65 at the time of Kelles' visit — are allowed to leave their cell for one hour a day. She said they are taken to the roof of the prison where there are "pens." That's how they were described to her when she visited the facility.

"There was an attempt to figure out another word for it but I was told 'for the lack of a better word we call them pens,'" she said.