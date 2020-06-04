Before Democratic primary, Working Families Party endorses Dana Balter for Congress

When Balter ran for Congress in 2018, the party provided a boost to her election performance. She received 4,784 votes on the WFP line.

"Our country is in the middle of major health, economic and racial justice crises that highlight the deep challenges we face," Balter said. "I'm thrilled to have the support of the Working Families Party because, together, we will fight for equality so everyone has a fair shot at success."

The Working Families Party line was at the center of an allegation made by Katko's campaign. The campaign claimed there was "fraudulent activity" when Steve Williams, a Democrat who ran for Congress in 2016, filed to run as the Working Families Party candidate for Congress this year.

Williams has been supporting Conole's campaign. When Williams filed his petitions, the contact listed on the forms was a Conole campaign aide.

It's likely that Williams filed to be a placeholder. There is a mechanism in election law which allows a party to replace a candidate on the ballot under certain circumstances, including if they are nominated for another office.