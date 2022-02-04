Before ending reelection bid, John Katko raised $1.8M in 2021

U.S. Rep. John Katko set a personal fundraising record before announcing he will not seek reelection this year.

Katko, R-Camillus, raised $379,986 in the last three months of 2021, his best fourth quarter since he first ran for Congress in 2014. His previous fourth-quarter fundraising mark was $364,265 in 2019.

Katko's campaign reported receipts totaling more than $1.8 million in 2021, an impressive sum for a non-election year. At the end of the year, he had $1.4 million cash on hand.

The year-end report shows that he received donations on Dec. 31, the final day of the quarter. Political action committees and fellow Republicans, through their campaigns or PACs, gave thousands to help his cause.

Take Back the House 2022, a joint fundraising committee set up by House Republican leadership to support Katko and other GOP candidates, transferred $30,873 to Katko's campaign. Campaign finance records show the transfers were made on Dec. 21, less than a month before Katko revealed he won't run for another term in Congress.

His fundraising haul suggests he was building a campaign war chest to fend off primary foes and defeat a Democratic opponent to win a fifth term.

Some Republicans were unhappy with his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Three GOP candidates — Tim Ko, Andrew McCarthy and John Murtari — launched bids to challenge Katko for the party's nomination.

Even if Katko survived the primary, he faced an uphill battle for reelection. While his announcement was made before the redistricting process was finished, it was expected that Democrats would have a sizable advantage in the new district. State legislators drew a district that adds a few cities, namely Ithaca., and has over 57,000 more Democrats than Republican voters.

In his statement on Jan. 14, Katko did not address the political challenges he faced on multiple fronts. Instead, he said he decided not to seek reelection "so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way."

"My conscience, principles and commitment to do what's right have guided every decision I've made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today," he said. He called representing central New York in Congress "the honor and privilege of a lifetime."

Since he's not running for reelection, Katko could use some campaign cash to support other candidates. For now, though, a spokesperson said the campaign will pay expenses and needs to determine how much money to return to donors. Any funds donated for the general election must be returned.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.