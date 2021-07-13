Before redrawing maps, NY redistricting commission to hold virtual meetings

The first round of hearings will occur shortly before the commission receives redistricting data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Imamura said the commission will get the data in mid-August, then prepare draft maps that will be presented to the public by Sept. 15.

After the release of the draft lines, the commission must hold public hearings to gather feedback. That set of hearings will begin in October. Once the commission reviews the comments, it will finalize its proposal and submit it to the state Legislature.

To win approval, it must be supported by two-thirds of the state Assembly and Senate. However, there is a constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot this year to change the number of votes needed to approve a redistricting plan. Instead of a supermajority, the amendment would require a simple majority vote to adopt redistricting plans.

For now, though, the commission's focus is on hearing from New Yorkers. Martins said they want to learn more about communities of interest and how best the commission can represent these areas in the new lines that are drawn.

"We are the first independent redistricting commission for the state of New York," he said. "What we do will set precedent going forward."

