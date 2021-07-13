 Skip to main content
Before redrawing maps, NY redistricting commission to hold virtual meetings
alert

Marijuana Legalization

Exterior view of the New York State Capitol, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

 Hans Pennink

The state Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from New Yorkers before drawing new congressional and state legislative district maps. 

The commission will hold virtual meetings — part of what vice chair Jack Martins called a "listening tour" — beginning next week. The first hearings will be held Tuesday, July 20, for Nassau and Suffolk counties and Thursday, July 22, for Queens. 

More meetings will be held in the coming weeks, concluding with central New York and the Southern Tier on Monday, Aug. 9, and the Finger Lakes and western New York regions on Thursday, Aug. 12. 

Each meeting will start at 2 p.m. More information can be found at nyirc.gov

David Imamura, the chair of the state Independent Redistricting Commission, said this first round of hearings isn't constitutionally required. But it will give the 10-member commission an opportunity to hear from residents before redrawing district maps. 

"We have one message for all New Yorkers: We need your help," Imamura said. "This process will only work if you make your voices heard. We cannot draw lines that respect your communities if we do not know what your communities are, so please, please testify and submit materials to the commission." 

New York voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2014 to establish an independent redistricting commission. The commission will be tasked with drawing new congressional and state legislative district maps, but they must be approved by the state Legislature. 

The first round of hearings will occur shortly before the commission receives redistricting data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Imamura said the commission will get the data in mid-August, then prepare draft maps that will be presented to the public by Sept. 15. 

After the release of the draft lines, the commission must hold public hearings to gather feedback. That set of hearings will begin in October. Once the commission reviews the comments, it will finalize its proposal and submit it to the state Legislature.

To win approval, it must be supported by two-thirds of the state Assembly and Senate. However, there is a constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot this year to change the number of votes needed to approve a redistricting plan. Instead of a supermajority, the amendment would require a simple majority vote to adopt redistricting plans. 

For now, though, the commission's focus is on hearing from New Yorkers. Martins said they want to learn more about communities of interest and how best the commission can represent these areas in the new lines that are drawn. 

"We are the first independent redistricting commission for the state of New York," he said. "What we do will set precedent going forward." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

