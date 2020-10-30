Bernie for Balter: Vermont senator endorses CNY Democrat for Congress

Balter's campaign didn't comment on Sanders' endorsement. After Sanders published his tweet, Katko's campaign issued a statement claiming Balter will be a "rubber stamp for the far left" if she's elected to Congress.

Balter has aligned with Biden during the general election campaign, but her stance on Medicare for All is closer to Sanders' position on health care. Sanders has introduced Medicare for All legislation in the Senate that would transition millions of Americans to a universal health care system and effectively eliminate private insurance.

Balter's health care plan would gradually enroll more people in Medicare. She supports lowering the age of eligibility from 65 to 55, then allowing younger Americans to buy into the program. Newborns would automatically become Medicare beneficiaries.

But a key difference from Sanders' plan, according to Balter, is she thinks that there will still be a place for private insurance. She has said that if people want more coverage in addition to Medicare, they could buy private insurance.