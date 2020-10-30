Bernie for Balter: Vermont senator endorses CNY Democrat for Congress

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the two-time runner-up for the Democratic presidential nomination, is supporting Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.
Sanders, an independent from Vermont who has long caucused with the Senate Democrats, tweeted his endorsement Friday.
"We need strong progressives in Congress to fight for and win policies that work for the working class, not just the 1%," Sanders wrote. The tweet incorrectly identifies Balter as a representative. She is the challenger in the 24th district. Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko is the incumbent.
Balter has been endorsed by several national political figures, including Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, recently endorsed the Syracuse Democrat and sent a fundraising email to her campaign list.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another former presidential contender, endorsed Balter in August. Hillary Clinton, a former secretary of state, U.S. senator and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, headlined a virtual fundraiser for Balter's campaign.
Balter's campaign didn't comment on Sanders' endorsement. After Sanders published his tweet, Katko's campaign issued a statement claiming Balter will be a "rubber stamp for the far left" if she's elected to Congress.
Balter has aligned with Biden during the general election campaign, but her stance on Medicare for All is closer to Sanders' position on health care. Sanders has introduced Medicare for All legislation in the Senate that would transition millions of Americans to a universal health care system and effectively eliminate private insurance.
Balter's health care plan would gradually enroll more people in Medicare. She supports lowering the age of eligibility from 65 to 55, then allowing younger Americans to buy into the program. Newborns would automatically become Medicare beneficiaries.
But a key difference from Sanders' plan, according to Balter, is she thinks that there will still be a place for private insurance. She has said that if people want more coverage in addition to Medicare, they could buy private insurance.
Just as Biden's endorsement can give Balter a boost, Sanders could have a similar effect among progressive voters. In 2016, Sanders endorsed Eric Kingson three weeks before the 24th Congressional District Democratic primary. Before Sanders' endorsement, a poll showed that Kingson trailed Colleen Deacon by 42 points.
While Deacon won the primary, Kingson closed the gap with the help of Sanders and his supporters. Kingson was able to raise more money and received 30.5% of the vote. Deacon won the primary by 19 points over Kingson.
This is Balter's second run for Congress in the 24th district. She lost to Katko by five percentage points two years ago.
Most polls show that the race is a dead heat. Political forecasters rate the race a toss-up.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
