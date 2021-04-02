Biden names Dan Maffei, former CNY congressman, Federal Maritime Commission chair

Now, Maffei will lead the commission during the Biden administration. Based on the position's rank and the executive pay schedule, Maffei's annual salary will be $183,300.

"I am grateful and humbled by the confidence President Biden has placed in me by appointing me chairman at such a critical time for our nation's supply chain," Maffei said in a statement. "Due to the effects of COVID-19 and an unprecedented import boom, we are dealing with serious challenges to America's international ocean transportation system — challenges that the FMC has a vital role in addressing, both on its own as an independent agency and in cooperation with other agencies."

Maffei also praised Khouri, his predecessor, for his leadership as chair of the commission. While he acknowledged they had policy differences, he said Khouri was "inclusive of all the commissioners in making important decisions and worked collaboratively with stakeholders in the ocean transportation system to reach consensus solutions. I will seek his advice as a fellow commissioner and friend."

A graduate of two Ivy League universities (Brown and Columbia), Maffei's early career included stints as a journalist and a congressional aide. For seven years, from 1998 to 2005, he was on the Democratic staff of the House Ways and Means Committee.