 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden names Dan Maffei, former CNY congressman, Federal Maritime Commission chair
alert

Biden names Dan Maffei, former CNY congressman, Federal Maritime Commission chair

{{featured_button_text}}
102114-news-Biden

FILE - In this 2014 file photo, former Rep. Dan Maffei, left, and then-Vice President Joe Biden are greeted by supporters at the Syracuse Landmark Aviation Hanger in DeWitt. 

 The Citizen file

With a new presidential administration, there is a new chair of the Federal Maritime Commission — and he has a central New York connection. 

President Joe Biden has named former U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei as chairman of the commission, which regulates ocean transportation and shipping. Maffei succeeds Michael Khouri, who chaired the commission under former President Donald Trump. Khouri remains one of the five maritime commissioners. 

Maffei, who represented central New York in Congress from 2009 to 2011 and 2013 to 2015, was nominated to serve on the commission in 2015 by former President Barack Obama. The U.S. Senate confirmed him in June 2016. 

Maffei's term expired in June 2017, but he continued to serve on the commission because a successor hadn't been confirmed by the Senate. He left the commission in July 2018 because Trump chose to not reappoint him. 

Trump changed course later that year and nominated Maffei to return as a maritime commissioner. The former Syracuse-area congressman was confirmed by the Senate again in January 2019 to fill the remainder of a five-year term expiring in June 2022. 

Now, Maffei will lead the commission during the Biden administration. Based on the position's rank and the executive pay schedule, Maffei's annual salary will be $183,300. 

"I am grateful and humbled by the confidence President Biden has placed in me by appointing me chairman at such a critical time for our nation's supply chain," Maffei said in a statement. "Due to the effects of COVID-19 and an unprecedented import boom, we are dealing with serious challenges to America's international ocean transportation system — challenges that the FMC has a vital role in addressing, both on its own as an independent agency and in cooperation with other agencies." 

Maffei also praised Khouri, his predecessor, for his leadership as chair of the commission. While he acknowledged they had policy differences, he said Khouri was "inclusive of all the commissioners in making important decisions and worked collaboratively with stakeholders in the ocean transportation system to reach consensus solutions. I will seek his advice as a fellow commissioner and friend." 

A graduate of two Ivy League universities (Brown and Columbia), Maffei's early career included stints as a journalist and a congressional aide. For seven years, from 1998 to 2005, he was on the Democratic staff of the House Ways and Means Committee. 

Maffei first ran for Congress in 2006, narrowly losing to longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh. He ran again in 2008 and won the Syracuse-area congressional seat. 

After losing his reelection bid to Ann Marie Buerkle in 2010, Maffei won the rematch in 2012. He served one term but lost his second reelection campaign in 2014. Before the 2014 election, Biden headlined a rally for Maffei.

Maffei is the latest former central New York member of Congress who has chaired a federal commission. Trump named Buerkle as acting chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in 2017. She led the commission until her departure in 2019

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

2
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US employers add 916,000 jobs in March

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News