Biden nominates Acker to replace Corwin, former WNY lawmaker, as IJC chair

Jane Corwin could soon be out as U.S. section chair of the International Joint Commission.

President Joe Biden has nominated Gerald Acker, a Michigan attorney, to succeed Corwin, a former western New York state assemblywoman. Corwin has served as U.S. section chair of the six-member commission since 2019.

Acker has experience serving on various boards in Michigan, including an appointment to the board of directors of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and a stint as chair of the Michigan state bar's attorney grievance commission.

The International Joint Commission's tasks include managing boundary water disputes between the U.S. and Canada. The commission consists of three members from each country. For now, Biden hasn't nominated replacements for two other U.S. commissioners, Rob Sisson and Lance Yohe.

The commission was criticized for its handling of high Lake Ontario water levels beginning in 2017 after the adoption of Plan 2014, a water management strategy for the lake and St. Lawrence River. Corwin, along with Sisson and Yohe, successfully pushed for a review of the plan as communities along the lake, including Fair Haven in Cayuga County, dealt with flooding due to the high water levels.

Ed Virden, a spokesman for the commission, told The Citizen that Biden's nomination was expected since members of the IJC are presidential appointees and serve at the pleasure of the president.

"We look forward to assisting with the intended transition to the commission and will provide additional information to the public as it becomes available to us," Virden said.

Corwin can remain on the commission until Acker is confirmed by the Senate. Anyone nominated to serve as a U.S. commissioner must go through the Senate confirmation process.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.