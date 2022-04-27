 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden nominates Albany attorney to be federal judge in upstate NY district

Nardacci

Anne Nardacci, an attorney with Boies Schiller Flexner, has been nominated to serve as a federal judge in the Northern District of New York. 

 BSF

An Albany attorney with extensive antitrust experience is President Joe Biden's pick for a federal judgeship. 

The White House announced Wednesday that Biden has nominated Anne Nardacci, an attorney with Boies Schiller Flexner, to serve as a U.S. District Court judge in the Northern District of New York. The district is comprised of 32 counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga. 

Nardacci, a graduate of Cornell Law School and Georgetown University, has been a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner since 2020. She began working at the firm in 2005, first as an associate and later as a counsel. 

Before joining Boies Schiller Flexner, she was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who recommended Nardacci for the nomination, highlighted her experience in antitrust matters. According to her biography, clients "regularly seek antitrust counseling and strategic advice from Anne on a variety of compliance and go-to-market issues." She has represented clients under investigation by federal and state antitrust agencies and has served as outside counsel to state attorneys general prosecuting antitrust cases. 

Nardacci is a member of the executive committee of the New York State Bar Association's antitrust section. 

"Anne Nardacci, a legal leader and Capital Region native, has spent nearly 20 years of her career fighting for transparency, the rights of consumers, and taking on big corporations for wrongdoing, making her perspective invaluable in ensuring the federal judiciary fulfills its obligation to ensure equal justice for all," Schumer said. 

He continued, "Ms. Nardacci is an accomplished attorney, with profound integrity, a sharp legal mind and a passion for the rule of law that would bring dignity and honor to her post on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York." 

Schumer also noted that Nardacci is the third woman he has recommended for nomination to the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of New York. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she would join Mae D'Agostino and Brenda Sannes as district court judges. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

