President Joe Biden chose a western New York civic leader to fill a seat on a commission overseeing boundary water issues between the United States and Canada.

Biden on Monday nominated Robert Gioia to serve on the International Joint Commission. Gioia would succeed Rob Sisson, who is the acting U.S. chair of the six-member panel.

Gioia has a business background — his family owned the Gioia Macaroni Company and he was vice president of Red Wing Foods. He was also a principal with Strategic Investments and Holdings, an investment firm.

He has been active in the western New York community through his participation on various community boards. He chairs the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation overseeing the revitalization of Buffalo's waterfront and is a former chair of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, an organization that provides mass transit service in the Buffalo area and operates the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

In the nonprofit sector, he chairs Great Lakes Health and the Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology. He was president of the John R. Oishei Foundation, an organization that supports charities in the Buffalo area, and chair of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gioia would join a panel that has faced criticism for its handling of Lake Ontario water levels. The International Joint Commission, which includes three members from the U.S. and three from Canada, adopted Plan 2014 for the management of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The plan took effect in 2017 has been blamed for flooding that occurred along the lake's southern shore.

The International Joint Commission is conducting a review of Plan 2014. On Thursday, the commission announced the next phase of that review with a focus on how to improve management of Lake Ontario's outflows.

Even with Gioia's nomination there is a vacant U.S. seat on the commission. Another western New Yorker, Jane Corwin, served as U.S. chair during the Trump administration. She resigned from the commission and Biden nominated Gerald Acker, of Michigan, to fill the vacant seat and serve as U.S. chair. But the Senate did not act on Acker's nomination in the last Congress. Biden re-nominated Acker in January.