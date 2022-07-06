Biden nominates Gural, Tioga Downs owner, to chair federal buildings panel

Jeffrey Gural, the owner of Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs in upstate New York, is President Joe Biden's pick to lead a panel tasked with exploring ways for the federal government to reduce its building inventory.

Biden on Wednesday nominated Gural to chair the Public Buildings Reform Board. The board was created in 2016 as part of the Federal Assets Sale and Transfer Act.

In announcing Gural's nomination, the White House highlighted his real estate experience — he chairs GFP Real Estate and previously served as chairman of Newmark Knight Frank, a commercial real estate firm. He was also on the staff of Diesel Construction Co. and oversaw the construction of more than 1 million square feet of new office space.

Gural's properties include Tioga Downs, a casino and resort in the Southern Tier, and Vernon Downs, a racino in Oneida County. He also operates the Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey.

He has served on various boards, including the executive committee of The Real Estate Board of New York. He is a past chairman of the Times Square Alliance's board of directors and sat on the board of trustees of The New School in New York City.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gural would lead the seven-member board. The board's members are appointed by the president for six-year terms. The president must consult with the House speaker to appoint two members and with the Senate majority leader to appoint two other members. The remaining members are appointed after discussions with the House and Senate minority leaders.

The individuals who are appointed to the board must possess certain qualifications, such as commercial real estate and redevelopment experience.

The board is currently below the minimum number of five members needed for a quorum. There are three board members: Nick Rahall, D. Talmage Hocker and David Winstead.