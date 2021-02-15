Biden officially nominates Auburn native Brian McKeon for State Department post

President Joe Biden has made it official and nominated Auburn native Brian McKeon to a top post in the State Department.
The White House announced Saturday that McKeon's nomination to serve as deputy secretary of state for management and resources has been sent to the U.S. Senate. The Senate must confirm the nomination.
Before Biden took office in January, the transition team revealed that McKeon was the president's choice for deputy secretary of state for management and resources, the No. 3 post at the State Department. The position wasn't part of the leadership chart under the Trump administration but was active during the Obama administration.
As deputy secretary of state for management and resources, McKeon would be the chief operating officer of the State Department and a principal adviser to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
McKeon, a 1981 graduate of Auburn High School, has been a longtime Biden aide. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1985, he went to work in Biden's Senate office. He earned his law degree at Georgetown University and served for seven years, from 1988 to 1995, as Biden's legislative assistant for foreign policy and defense.
For a brief period in the mid-1990s, McKeon was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Robert Doumar and a foreign policy adviser on President Bill Clinton's 1996 reelection campaign.
McKeon rejoined Biden's staff in 1997 when he became the Democratic chief counsel on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Biden chaired the committee from 2001 to 2003 and 2007 to 2009.
After Biden was elected vice president, McKeon took on new roles. He was the vice president's deputy national security adviser for three years. He also was the chief of staff of the National Security Council.
In 2014, the Senate confirmed McKeon's nomination to serve as principal undersecretary for policy at the Department of Defense. He held that position until the end of the Obama-Biden administration in 2017.
During Biden's post-vice presidency years, McKeon was senior director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. He also earned an honor in his hometown. He was part of the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction class of 2019.
When Biden decided to run for president, McKeon joined the campaign as a foreign policy adviser. He also advised the transition team after Biden won the election.
As of Monday, there is no indication when the Senate will advance McKeon's nomination. Blinken was confirmed on Jan. 26. Wendy Sherman, Biden's pick for deputy secretary of state, is awaiting her confirmation.
Because of the recent impeachment trial in the Senate, it halted work on other matters. McKeon's nomination has been referred to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — the same panel he worked on for 12 years.
