Biden officially nominates Auburn native Brian McKeon for State Department post

President Joe Biden has made it official and nominated Auburn native Brian McKeon to a top post in the State Department.

The White House announced Saturday that McKeon's nomination to serve as deputy secretary of state for management and resources has been sent to the U.S. Senate. The Senate must confirm the nomination.

Before Biden took office in January, the transition team revealed that McKeon was the president's choice for deputy secretary of state for management and resources, the No. 3 post at the State Department. The position wasn't part of the leadership chart under the Trump administration but was active during the Obama administration.

As deputy secretary of state for management and resources, McKeon would be the chief operating officer of the State Department and a principal adviser to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.