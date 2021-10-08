Biden OKs disaster aid for Cayuga County

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for upstate New York counties, including Cayuga, affected by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in August.

The major disaster declaration allows state and local governments to receive federal funding to repair infrastructure damage caused by the storms. Funding is also available for hazard mitigation, according to the White House.

In addition to Cayuga, Allegany, Cortland, Lewis, Oneida, Steuben, Tioga and Yates counties are covered by the declaration.

Gov. Kathy Hochul requested disaster aid in September. An assessment conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with state and local agencies, found the storms and subsequent flooding caused $36.2 million in damage.

