Biden OKs Tubman coins to benefit Auburn historic site

Beginning in 2024, you will be able to get your own Harriet Tubman coin — and most of the proceeds could benefit the abolitionist's former property in Auburn.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act. The bill requires the U.S. Treasury to produce up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 half-dollar coins.

Consumers will pay surcharges — $35 for the $5 coins, $10 for the $1 coins and $5 for the half-dollars. Two sites — the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati — will split the surcharges as long as the entities raise matching funds from private sources. If all the coins are sold, each organization will receive $4.75 million.

The coins will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Tubman's birth. The American icon, who escaped from slavery, helped free others from bondage, served with the Union Army during the Civil War and spent the latter part of her life in Auburn, was born in 1822. Events are being held this year to commemorate her birth.

In a news release, the White House thanked U.S. Reps. John Katko and Gregory Meeks, who introduced the bill in the House of Representatives, and U.S. Sens. Tom Carper, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman and Jacky Rosen. Rosen and Portman carried the bill in the Senate.

After Congress gave final approval to the bill last week, Katko said that it was "one of the most significant steps forward in strengthening federal recognition of the Harriet Tubman Home since its designation as a national park in 2017."

"Specifically, I am pleased that the coins issued under this legislation, bearing Harriet Tubman's likeness and symbolizing her legacy, will directly benefit preservation and education efforts at the Tubman Home in Auburn," he said.

Katko first introduced the Tubman coin bill with Meeks, a Queens Democrat, in 2020. The bill did not receive a vote that year. In 2021, the New York congressmen reintroduced the measure.

The revised version of the bill included the Harriet Tubman Home as one of the sites that would benefit from the sale of the coins. The initial proposal identified Project Legacy, a New York City nonprofit, as the potential recipient of the coin surcharges.

This year, the bill gained momentum. The Senate passed it in February with no opposition. When the House voted on it in July, no member objected so it passed by voice vote.

The law requires that the coins be "emblematic of the legacy of Harriet Tubman as an abolitionist." Tubman's likeness will appear on the coin. The Treasury Department will consult with the Harriet Tubman Home, among other organizations, before selecting the coin's design, which will also be reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The coin will not affect plans to put Tubman's image on the new $20 bill. The Biden administration committed to placing the abolitionist's likeness on the redesigned note.