Biden renominates Maffei, former CNY congressman, to Federal Maritime Commission

Dan Maffei, who represented central New York in Congress for two nonconsecutive terms, has been renominated by President Joe Biden for another five-year term.

The White House announced the reappointment on Wednesday. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Maffei's new term will end June 30, 2027.

Maffei has served on the five-member commission, which regulates liner shipping and oversees ocean transportation matters, since 2016. He was first nominated by President Barack Obama in 2015 and the Senate confirmed him in June 2016.

Maffei's initial term expired in June 2017 and President Donald Trump initially declined to renominate him for a full term. He was allowed to remain on the commission for one year because the Senate had not confirmed his replacement. He left the commission in June 2018.

Five months later, Trump changed course and nominated Maffei. The Senate confirmed him in January 2019 to serve a five-year term ending this month.

After Biden took office in 2021, he named Maffei chairman of the commission.

Maffei, a Syracuse native, worked as a congressional aide early in his career. He was a press secretary for two U.S. senators, Bill Bradley and Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and was on the Democratic staff of the House Ways and Means Committee.

In 2006, he first ran for Congress, narrowly losing to longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh. After Walsh's retirement in 2008, he ran again and won. From 2009 to 2011, he represented the 25th Congressional District, which included all of Onondaga County and northern Cayuga County.

Maffei lost his reelection bid in 2010. Republican challenger Ann Marie Buerkle defeated him by 648 votes.

Two years later, in 2012, there was a new district that included all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western portion of Oswego County. In a rematch of the 2010 contest, Maffei bested Buerkle.

In 2014, Maffei lost to GOP challenger John Katko. One year after that defeat, Obama nominated him to serve on the Federal Maritime Commission.

