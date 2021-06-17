Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States, is now a federal holiday.
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation designating June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day. On that date in 1865 is when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 announcing that all enslaved people in Texas were free.
There are annual Juneteenth celebrations across the country, including in Auburn. Now, it will be recognized as a legal public holiday, joining New Year's Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington's birthday in February, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and a promise of a greater morning to come," Biden said before signing the bill. "This is a day of profound weight and profound power."
For years, there has been legislation in Congress to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Several states, including New York, observe it as a holiday. But until now, it didn't receive federal recognition.
The Senate on Tuesday passed the bill by unanimous consent, which means there wasn't opposition from any of the 100 senators. In the House, there was some debate about the bill on Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, questioned the process — the bill didn't pass through committee before being considered on the floor — and the name of the holiday. He thought that concerns about the name could've been addressed if it was reviewed by House committees.
Another Republican, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, made a similar argument. He believes there will be confusion between Juneteenth National Independence Day and Independence Day that's celebrated on July 4.
"Why ask Americans to pick one of the two independence days to celebrate?" Massie asked.
Last year, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson opposed the bill because it would cost too much. According to Johnson's argument, those costs would stem from giving federal employees a paid holiday. There was a similar case made on the House floor.
U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, an Illinois Democrat, responded: "I guarantee you that whatever the cost, it will not come close to the cost of slavery."
The House passed the Juneteenth bill by a 415-14 vote. Massie and Roy were among the 14 Republicans who voted against it. Most Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, supported the legislation.
"For years, our community has commemorated Juneteenth with celebrations in Auburn and throughout central New York," Katko said. "By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, it is my hope these celebrations will become more widespread and bring greater attention to the progress our country still needs to make to eliminate racism and become a more fair and just nation."
The observation of Juneteenth will begin immediately. The Office of Personnel and Management announced that most federal employees would have Friday off for Juneteenth — because Juneteenth falls on a Saturday this year, the holiday is being observed on Friday.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.