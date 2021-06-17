Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, questioned the process — the bill didn't pass through committee before being considered on the floor — and the name of the holiday. He thought that concerns about the name could've been addressed if it was reviewed by House committees.

Another Republican, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, made a similar argument. He believes there will be confusion between Juneteenth National Independence Day and Independence Day that's celebrated on July 4.

"Why ask Americans to pick one of the two independence days to celebrate?" Massie asked.

Last year, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson opposed the bill because it would cost too much. According to Johnson's argument, those costs would stem from giving federal employees a paid holiday. There was a similar case made on the House floor.

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, an Illinois Democrat, responded: "I guarantee you that whatever the cost, it will not come close to the cost of slavery."

The House passed the Juneteenth bill by a 415-14 vote. Massie and Roy were among the 14 Republicans who voted against it. Most Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, supported the legislation.