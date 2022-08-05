 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden signs bill to mint World War II Memorial coins

Enduring Gratitude 42.JPG (copy)

FILE - In this May 14 photo, Cayuga County veterans who participated in the Operation Enduring Gratitude trip to Washington, D.C., visit the National World War II Memorial. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The U.S. Treasury will mark the 20th anniversary of the National World War II Memorial by selling a coin honoring the "Greatest Generation." 

President Joe Biden signed legislation authorizing the sale of the coins in 2024 — the same year that coins celebrating Harriet Tubman will be minted. 

According to the law's text, the coins "shall be emblematic of the National World War II Memorial and the service and sacrifice of American soldiers and civilians during World War II." Up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 half-dollars will be available for purchase. 

Buyers will pay a surcharge — $5 per half-dollar, $10 per $1 coin and $35 per $5 coin. The surcharges will be distributed to the Friends of the National World War II Memorial to support the maintenance and repair of the memorial. The funds will also be used for commemorative and educational programs. 

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, an Ohio Democrat, sponsored the bill in the House of Representatives. More than 300 of her colleagues from both parties signed on as cosponsors. 

"With the signing into law of the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act, we continue our bipartisan work to honor the National World War II Memorial and preserve it for years to come," Kaptur said. 

She continued, "The Greatest Generation commemorative coin will stand the test of time — representing America's enduring gratitude for the millions of courageous servicemembers who answered the call of duty when our nation and the world needed them most." 

The World War II Memorial was dedicated in 2004 after years of planning and construction. The memorial, which is located on the National Mall between the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, draws 4 million visitors annually. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

