Biden signs Katko bill to reclassify Shadow Wolves as ICE special agents

Members of a unit that patrols Native American lands along the U.S.-Mexico border can now become Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents.

President Joe Biden signed a bill authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko that would allow the Shadow Wolves, which combat drug smuggling and human trafficking on Tohono O'odham Nation land in Arizona, to be reclassified as ICE special agents after completing the necessary training. It also requires the Department of Homeland Security and Government Accountability Office to study how to expand the Shadow Wolves program.

Katko, who is the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, explained that it is difficult to recruit and retain Shadow Wolves because of limited pay and the lack of upward mobility.

"This effort will improve Shadow Wolves officers' ability to stop illicit activity on tribal lands and allow the officers to be reclassified as special agents," he said. "Homeland security affects every American in every state across the country. We must use every tool at our disposal to secure our border and ensure the security of our homeland."

According to an ICE fact sheet, the unit was given the Shadow Wolves name because they hunt "like a wolf pack." They patrol the Sonoran Desert and use traditional means and technology to track drug and human smugglers.

Congress created the unit in 1974. From 2010 to 2020, ICE says the Shadow Wolves were involved in 437 drug and immigration arrests, seized more than 117,264 pounds of drugs, 45 weapons, 251 vehicles and $847,928 in U.S. currency.

Katko's bill received bipartisan support in the House, where it passed by a 387-33 vote on March 8. It passed by unanimous consent in the Senate before it was sent to Biden for his review.

Katko credited U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for pushing the bill through the Senate. Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, sponsored the Senate version of the measure.

"Every day, Shadow Wolves carry out a difficult and dangerous mission under increasingly challenging circumstances," Katko said. "At a time when border encounters are at an all-time high, and deadly drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to pour into American communities, the Shadow Wolves are crucial in the fight against drugs and human traffickers."

Biden signed the bill on Tuesday. In a brief news release announcing that the legislation has been signed, the White House thanked several members of Congress and senators, including Katko, for their leadership.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.